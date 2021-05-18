ENTERTAINMENT

Pallavi Basu, popularly known as Mishti Basu, is a popular actress featured in many Hindi web series that streams on rising OTT apps like Ullu, Kooku, Hotshots, and Nue Fliks. She is well known for her performance in Ullu app’s Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar (2021), Riti Riwaj Pinjara, Charmsukh Salahkaar, Rabbit movies Lodam Bhabhi, and more.

Mishti Basu

Mishti Basu Biography

Name Mishti Basu
Real Name Pallavi Basu
Nickname Mishti
Profession Actress & Model
Date of Birth 1996
Age 25 (As of 2021)
Zodiac sign Yet to be updated
Family Father: Yet to be updated
Mother: Yet to be updated
Marital Status Unmarried
Affairs/Boyfriends Yet to be updated
Husband Yet to be updated
Children Yet to be updated
Religion Hindu
Educational Qualification Yet to be updated
School Yet to be updated
College Yet to be updated
Hobbies Listening Music and Dance
Birth Place Kolkata, West Bengal, India
Hometown Kolkata, West Bengal, India
Current City Kolkata, West Bengal, India
Nationality Indian

Mishti Basu’s Official Social Profiles

facebook.com/asiandiva.jannatdiva

Twitter: Yet to be updated

instagram.com/iammishtibasu

youtube.com/channel/UCoAMI09493x8c4Lyt-nGcbg

Interesting facts about Mishti Basu

  • She also acted in a Hindi short film called Uljhan (2021).
  • She is a fitness freak.
  • She is an avid dog lover.
  • Mishti also does brand endorsements through her social media page.
  • Actress Mishti is a part of International Fashion and Glamour Magazine.
  • Her real name was Pallavi Basu.

Mishti Basu Web Series

Check out all new upcoming web series list of actress Mishti,

  • Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar (2021)
  • Riti Riwaj Pinjara
  • Charmsukh Salahkaar
  • Rabbit movies Lodam Bhabhi
  • Garam masala
  • Desi Tadka (Balloons App)

See the latest photos of Mishti Basu,

Mishti Basu Wiki, Biography, Age, Web Series, Images
