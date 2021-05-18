Mishti Basu Wiki, Biography, Age, Web Series, Images

Pallavi Basu, popularly known as Mishti Basu, is a popular actress featured in many Hindi web series that streams on rising OTT apps like Ullu, Kooku, Hotshots, and Nue Fliks. She is well known for her performance in Ullu app’s Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar (2021), Riti Riwaj Pinjara, Charmsukh Salahkaar, Rabbit movies Lodam Bhabhi, and more.
Mishti Basu Biography
|Name
|Mishti Basu
|Real Name
|Pallavi Basu
|Nickname
|Mishti
|Profession
|Actress & Model
|Date of Birth
|1996
|Age
|25 (As of 2021)
|Zodiac sign
|Yet to be updated
|Family
|Father: Yet to be updated
Mother: Yet to be updated
|Marital Status
|Unmarried
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|Yet to be updated
|Husband
|Yet to be updated
|Children
|Yet to be updated
|Religion
|Hindu
|Educational Qualification
|Yet to be updated
|School
|Yet to be updated
|College
|Yet to be updated
|Hobbies
|Listening Music and Dance
|Birth Place
|Kolkata, West Bengal, India
|Hometown
|Kolkata, West Bengal, India
|Current City
|Kolkata, West Bengal, India
|Nationality
|Indian
Mishti Basu’s Official Social Profiles
facebook.com/asiandiva.jannatdiva
Twitter: Yet to be updated
instagram.com/iammishtibasu
youtube.com/channel/UCoAMI09493x8c4Lyt-nGcbg
Interesting facts about Mishti Basu
- She also acted in a Hindi short film called Uljhan (2021).
- She is a fitness freak.
- She is an avid dog lover.
- Mishti also does brand endorsements through her social media page.
- Actress Mishti is a part of International Fashion and Glamour Magazine.
- Her real name was Pallavi Basu.
Mishti Basu Web Series
Check out all new upcoming web series list of actress Mishti,
- Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar (2021)
- Riti Riwaj Pinjara
- Charmsukh Salahkaar
- Rabbit movies Lodam Bhabhi
- Garam masala
- Desi Tadka (Balloons App)
