Mishti Basu Wiki, Biography, Age, Web Series, Images

Pallavi Basu, popularly known as Mishti Basu, is a popular actress featured in many Hindi web series that streams on rising OTT apps like Ullu, Kooku, Hotshots, and Nue Fliks. She is well known for her performance in Ullu app’s Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar (2021), Riti Riwaj Pinjara, Charmsukh Salahkaar, Rabbit movies Lodam Bhabhi, and more.

Mishti Basu Biography

Name Mishti Basu Real Name Pallavi Basu Nickname Mishti Profession Actress & Model Date of Birth 1996 Age 25 (As of 2021) Zodiac sign Yet to be updated Family Father: Yet to be updated

Mother: Yet to be updated Marital Status Unmarried Affairs/Boyfriends Yet to be updated Husband Yet to be updated Children Yet to be updated Religion Hindu Educational Qualification Yet to be updated School Yet to be updated College Yet to be updated Hobbies Listening Music and Dance Birth Place Kolkata, West Bengal, India Hometown Kolkata, West Bengal, India Current City Kolkata, West Bengal, India Nationality Indian

Mishti Basu’s Official Social Profiles

facebook.com/asiandiva.jannatdiva

Twitter: Yet to be updated

instagram.com/iammishtibasu

youtube.com/channel/UCoAMI09493x8c4Lyt-nGcbg

Interesting facts about Mishti Basu

She also acted in a Hindi short film called Uljhan (2021).

She is a fitness freak.

She is an avid dog lover.

Mishti also does brand endorsements through her social media page.

Actress Mishti is a part of International Fashion and Glamour Magazine.

Her real name was Pallavi Basu.

Mishti Basu Web Series

Check out all new upcoming web series list of actress Mishti,

Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar (2021)

Riti Riwaj Pinjara

Charmsukh Salahkaar

Rabbit movies Lodam Bhabhi

Garam masala

Desi Tadka (Balloons App)

See the latest photos of Mishti Basu,

