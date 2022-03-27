Miss Belgium 2022: Cheyenne van Earle, 23, voted the Kingdom’s most beautiful woman

This Saturday 26 March, Miss Belgium 2022 was crowned among the 30 finalists, which included 12 French speakers.

CHeyen van Arle, 23, of Antwerp, was voted Miss Belgium 2022 at the Proximus Theater in Edinkerke (De Panne) on Saturday. She will replace Cadist Deltour. National Committee’s Darlene DeVos announced this during a grand performance. The ceremony was open to the public.

At the end of an evening full of grandeur and emotion, Antwerp’s Cheyenne Van Earle was crowned the big winner. She is 22 years old, lives in Antwerp and works as a flight attendant.

“I was born in a caravan, but I grew up in a palace. My father adopted and cared for abandoned circus animals. I learned that if you work hard, you…