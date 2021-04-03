ENTERTAINMENT

Miss Diya (Blackpink Gaming) Free Fire ID Stats Rank Monthly Income Youtube Channel Skin & Outfit

Miss Diya (Blackpink Gaming) Free Fire ID

Some most popular gamers are playing Garena Free Fire with the interest and some have made a passion for this game. Many players like PVS Gaming, Ajjubhai, Gaming Tamizhan, DJ Alok, and Amitbhai, are some most popular content creators and gamer in India. Also, they are increasing their popularity outside the country with their talent. But, today we will talk about one more famous player in the game. Diya Hazarika, who is also popular for her gaming name Miss Diya or Blackpink Gaming. She is a streamer of Garena Free Fire. Recently, the girl has crossed around 1 million subscribers on Youtube. Along with this, she has around 36K followers on her Instagram account.

In this article, we will talk about the player and also, give some information related to Free Fire ID, Stats, K/D ratio, Monthly-Yearly Income, Earnings, and any other things. So, let’s talk about the gamers, scroll down to check every detail of the player.

Free Fire ID of Miss Diya

You can play with your favorite game by searching him/her in the game but you need their Free Fire ID to connect and now, we are providing her gaming ID. 558477413 is a Free Fire ID of Miss Diya.

Lifetime Stats

The content creator has played around 9967 matches and won around 2138 matches in the squad games. She changed her winning rate to 21.45% and killed around 23560 enemies with maintaining her K/D ratio of 3.01.

The player has won 1846 matches in the 10669 duo matches and maintained her winning rate to 17.30%. While she has killed 26455 enemies and maintained her K/D ratio of 3.

Miss Diya has also played 5652 solo matches and won around 559 solo games which make her winning rate to 9.89% and killed around 11619 enemies with a 2.28 of K/D ratio.

Ranked Stats

The player has played 224 squad matches and won 36 victories in the current ranked season, maintaining the winning rate to 16.07%. She has killed 566 opponents with a 3.01 K/D ratio.

Also, the content creator has played 188 ranked duo games and won 165 matches from them. She changed her winning rate to 20.74% and has frags of 585 in all these matches with the K/D ratio of 3.93.

At the last, she has won 30 solo games out of 165 ranked solo games with maintaining her winning rate of 18.18%. She has killed around 575 enemies with a K/D ratio of 4.26 in the mode.

Earnings

As per the details of Social Blade, Blackpink Gaming has a monthly income of between $1.6K to $27.5K. and has a yearly income of between $19.8K to $314.5K.

Youtube channel

Currently, the Youtuber has started his journey in August 2019 and has 528 videos on her official channel. She has earned over 1.02 million subscribers and also has 59 million combined views.

