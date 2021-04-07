Missing C Drama ‘The Untamed’? Here You Can See The Cast – Techkashif – Tech Kashif

Missing C drama ‘The Untamed’? : The untamed aired in China on June 27, 2019 and ran until August 20, 2019. Since airing, the show has reached more than nine billion streams worldwide, making it one of the most successful BL productions ever. It shot all the actors involved on the world stage, especially the two protagonists Wang Yibo and Xiao Zhan.

For Wang Yibo & Xiao Zhan, as well as the rest of their talented cast ensemble, their time in the spotlight The untamed has been quite a ride. Since finishing The untamed, the protagonists have filmed more projects than many actors in their lifetime, while the number of recommendations that have followed them to their success is overwhelming.

These two young men continue to dominate the popularity charts in China, while also attracting international attention. Fans of The untamed leading cast has a plethora of entertainment options if you want to keep supporting your favorites. This is what they have done!

Since filming finished The untamed, Wang Yibo has not stopped working. He went on to work through the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown in China, and when the restrictions were lifted, the man began to work with a superhuman capacity. Wang Yibo has been filming so many projects lately and getting so much support that listing them is a daunting task. Considering that, here are the major projects in which Wang Yibo has been involved.

Except for Wang Yibo’s regular role on the weekly variety show Day Day Upright after filming The untamed, he went on the set of Give your heartWang Yibo played an esports gamer who competed for China on the world stage. Before 2020 Give your heart was a favorite among Yibo enthusiasts.

Yibo also came forward Street Dance of China: Season 3 alongside Jackson Wang, Lay Zhang and Wallace Chung. The four men accompanied teams of talented dancers and competed for first place every week. The show was hugely successful as it showcased Wang Yibo’s dancing and creative talent week after week. The variety show was broadcast on Youku.

Then 2020 rolled around and Legend of Fei was released. Based on the web novel by popular writer Priest, despite the fact that the show got mixed reviews, it still has quite a cult following. With over 4 billion views, fans can’t talk to get enough of Xie Yun (Wang Yibo) & Zhuo Fei (Zhao Liying).

In the past ten months, Wang Yibo has also filmed a police drama entitled Being a hero, another political period drama called Luoyang, and will appear in an episodic drama about the COVID-19 pandemic. These shows are scheduled to release sometime in 2021. In addition, Wang Yibo has appeared on numerous variety shows over the past year and a half. Watch this space.

Xiao Zhan

Right after filming The untamed, Xiao Zhan also launched herself in several other film projects. Xiao Zhan filmed his first feature with the title Jade DynastyAnother period drama, Jade Dynasty managed to work in some comedic elements as well. While the show did relatively well at the box office, it received mixed reviews.

Xiao Zhan went on to star in another period drama, Continent of DouluoAlthough the show wasn’t released until 2021, fans worldwide have fallen in love with Tang San (Xiao Zhan). Like many other Chinese dramas of the period, Continent of Douluo is a martial arts fantasy drama with only a little bit of romance. The 40-episode show has been viewed more than 5 billion times to date.

After Continent of Douluo Xiao Zhan starred as Dr. Gu Wei in a modern medical romance drama titled Oath of loveStarring alongside popular Chinese actress Yang Zi, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of this show. Oath of love is one of the few modern roles that Xiao Zhan has acquired and is currently his first of two leading modern roles. Despite filming in 2019, details of this show’s release are still unknown.

Like everyone else, Xiao Zhan went into strict quarantine in China during their COVID-19 lockdown. When he emerged, one of the first projects he took on was a role in a drama called Heroes on Harm’s WayThis show shows the struggle of the frontline workers in Wuhan at the start of the outbreak. His character of Cai Ding appears in three episodes as someone who works to secure fresh produce for the community he lives in during lockdown.

In the course of 2020, despite having been filmed before The untamed, Xiao Zhan’s highly anticipated drama The wolf was released. With almost no warning from Tencent Video, the show dropped and caused a bomb. The forty-nine episode drama has received mixed reviews, but Ji Chong (Xiao Zhan), Lord Bo (Darren Wang), and Princess Ma (Li Qin) have still managed to achieve cult worldwide status.

Xiao Zhan’s second modern drama is a military drama. 2021 marks the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party and Ace Troops is believed to be a militaristic drama troubling this anniversary. Notwithstanding the kind of roles he’s played before, Xiao Zhan plays a soldier Ace TroopsThe show is expected to air sometime in 2021.

It was announced this week that Xiao Zhan has started filming another period drama. The English name of the drama is titled Jade Bone Ballad and Xiao Zhan has been signed up to play the role of Shi Ying.

Xiao Zhan has appeared on several variety shows, including scoring a role in the Chinese variety show for singing Our song in 2019. He didn’t win, but he did!

The work of these two men is endless and cannot possibly be covered in one article! Check out this space for more information.