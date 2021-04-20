Missing Netflix’s ‘Sweet Magnolias’? Read these books that inspired the show – Film TMT

ENTERTAINMENT

When the TV sequence Candy Magnolias first arrived on Netflix final Could, did you turn out to be instantly addicted and find yourself binge-watching all the first season in a single sitting? Properly, you’re not alone. We gotta admit it had us completely craving for extra as nicely.

The sequence is predicated round lifelong pals who undergo relationships, household, and careers within the small Southern city of Serenity, and we have been obsessive about watching the lives of Maddie Townsend, Dana Sue Sullivan, and Helen Decatur. Since its launch, followers throughout have been begging Netflix to offer the folks what they need and renew Candy Magnolias for a second season, particularly after such an exciting ending to the primary one.

Are you in a droop and likewise ready anxiously for a brand new season? Properly, we’ve received one thing that simply may assist. Do you know that Netflix truly based mostly Candy Magnolias off of a well-liked romance ebook sequence with the identical title by the creator Sherryl Woods? Sure, you’re studying this accurately. When you’re lacking the Candy Magnolias world, you will get your repair by studying the ebook sequence! Let’s have a look.

Contents hide
1 Stealing Magnolias: the ebook sequence
2 Sherryl Woods’ take

Stealing Magnolias: the ebook sequence

Yeah, all of us may know Stealing Magnolias because the beloved Netflix present (that desperately wants a brand new season), however now, let’s meet the OG ebook sequence that began all of it. All of it started with the primary ebook within the sequence launched in 2005 titled Stealing Dwelling. This ebook launched us to Maddie Townsend, who’s performed by JoAnna Garcia Swisher within the present.

In Stealing Dwelling, ebook lovers can learn all concerning the story of Maddie Townsend beginning a spa enterprise within the small city of Serenity, and swoon over her falling head over heels for her son’s coach, Cal Maddox, who’s performed by Justin Bruening within the Candy Magnolias Netflix sequence. Primarily, season 1 of the Netflix sequence is definitely based mostly solely on Stealing Dwelling.

The present isn’t precisely just like the books although, as a result of how boring would that be if it adopted each element phrase for phrase? It additionally attracts inspiration from different books within the eleven-part sequence, which incorporates A Slice of Heaven, Feels Like Household, Welcome to Serenity, Dwelling in Carolina, Candy Tea at Dawn, Honeysuckle Summer time, Midnight Guarantees, Catching Fireflies, The place Azaleas Bloom, and Swan Level.

As an example, Maddie’s BFFs Dana Sue Sullivan and Helen Decatur, performed by Brooke Elliott and Heather Headley, aren’t launched within the ebook sequence till the second and third novels. Nonetheless, from the very starting of the Netflix present, they’re launched as predominant characters.

Sherryl Woods’ take

So what does the creator herself, Sherryl Woods, suggest followers of the present to learn? Sherryl Woods has acknowledged previously that if you happen to haven’t but seen the present, she would suggest folks learn the primary three installments particularly, that are Stealing Dwelling, A Slice of Heaven, and Feels Like Household.

The creator additionally wrote to her followers on Twitter: “Stealing Dwelling, the primary ebook within the sequence, might be again in shops Could 26 in a brand new Netflix tie-in version. Books 2&3 might be reissued later this summer season. Season one attracts quite a bit from these books that launched Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue”.

Woods added: “For TV their tales are unfolding on the identical time, somewhat than sequentially as within the books. Much more books after these 3”. This feels like nice information for devoted followers! Hopefully, by the point we end studying these books, season two of Candy Magnolias might be up on Netflix for us to get pleasure from.

Are you wanting ahead to a brand new season of Candy Magnolias on Netflix? Tell us within the feedback!

