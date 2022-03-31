Missing Nevada teen Naomi Irion’s body found in rural ‘cemetery’, officials say

Officials said the body of a Nevada teenager who was allegedly abducted from a Walmart parking lot two weeks ago was found.

According to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Naomi Irion was last seen inside her car outside a Walmart in Fernley, Nevada, on March 12, outside Reno. Surveillance video shows a man sitting in the driver’s seat of his car and going in an unknown direction with Irion in the passenger seat.

A tip about her disappearance led investigators to a remote part of neighboring Churchill County on Tuesday, where they found a “likely grave” and recovered a woman’s body from the scene, officials said. Feather…