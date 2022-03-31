Missing Nevada teen Naomi Irion's body found in rural 'cemetery', officials say

Missing Nevada teen Naomi Irion’s body found in rural ‘cemetery’, officials say

Naomi Irion, 18, was last seen on March 12.

March 31, 2022, 2:37 am

read 4 minutes

Officials said the body of a Nevada teenager who was allegedly abducted from a Walmart parking lot two weeks ago was found.

According to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Naomi Irion was last seen inside her car outside a Walmart in Fernley, Nevada, on March 12, outside Reno. Surveillance video shows a man sitting in the driver’s seat of his car and going in an unknown direction with Irion in the passenger seat.

A tip about her disappearance led investigators to a remote part of neighboring Churchill County on Tuesday, where they found a “likely grave” and recovered a woman’s body from the scene, officials said. Feather…


Read Full News