Missing pedestrian’s body found with dog next to him in LA Park

LOS ANGELES: A passenger who went missing two weeks ago was found dead with his dog next to him in Griffith Park.

Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, 29, was reported missing on March 16. His body was found on Thursday night in a remote area of ​​the huge urban park. His dog, Raja, was alive but emaciated.

A relative told KNBC-TV that he apparently didn’t leave Hernandez’s side for two weeks. The family was there when the body was found, the sergeant said. Ruben Arellano, a watch commander at the station in charge of Griffith Park.

Hernandez was last seen near the park…