Missing the ‘Shadowhunters’ cast? Here’s where you can find them now – Film Daily

Despite Shadowhunters’s abrupt cancellation a year and a half ago, the show and its fandom is still very much alive. The Shadowfam has been hailed as one of the most dedicated fandoms to dominate social media, and they’re still going strong.

The show still frequently ranks in @FanScreening’s top ten list of most tweeted about shows. Conventions are still selling out worldwide, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and the faces of our beloved characters are still positively everywhere on the various social media platforms on a daily basis. The show might be over, but it’s clearly not going anywhere.

Part of this desire to keep the love for Shadowhunters alive is the steadfast commitment fans bring, continuing to support the actors from the show. All the main cast have moved on to other projects, and the Shadowfam has followed loyally. Where can we find the beautiful men & women who played our beloved cast? Here’s everything the crew has been up to.

Katherine McNamara

Since the cancellation was announced, Katherine McNamara has not stopped working. Even during 2020 when most of us were couch surfing our way through COVID-19 lockdowns, McNamara was hard at work.

The biggest role for McNamara since Clary Fray is definitely her character of Mia Smoak from Arrow. She was a regular on the show from 2018 right through till the end of 2020. McNamara has also appeared as the same character in several related spinoff series, including Supergirl and Batwoman.

During 2020, McNamara appeared in several different television series, most notably as Julie Lawry in Stephen King’s The Stand. McNamara currently has six other projects currently in post and pre-production stages.

Dominic Sherwood

After Shadowhunters wrapped, Sherwood quickly secured another job. He moved on to star as Kurt in Showtime’s Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. The show depicts the investigation of a murder that occurred in Los Angeles in the 1930s. Penny Dreadful: City of Angels only lasted one season before suffering cancellation.

For the remainder of 2020, Sherwood attended various online Shadowhunters conventions and spent his time quarantining with his adorable golden retriever, Dan.

Harry Shum Jr.

After leaving the role of the beloved Magnus Bane behind, Harry Shum Jr. is another member of the Shadowhunters cast that has enjoyed an array of other acting projects. During the period immediately after Shadowhunters wrapped, Shum Jr. appeared in a variety of television movies and television series.

Without question, the biggest project for Harry Shum Jr. in 2020 was All My Life. He starred alongside Jessica Rothe in a heart-wrenching story about falling in love, and then having it all pulled out from underneath you. This one should come with a warning though: tissues are required. Not everyone makes it out alive!

Harry Shum Jr. currently has one project in post production, slated for release some time throughout 2021.

Matthew Daddario

In the immediate period after Shadowhunters finished, Malec’s favorite Matthew Daddario actually took some intentional time away from acting. When he finally announced that fans would be able to see his face again on screens during 2020, the Shadowfam was elated.

He appeared in the television series Tommy and also appeared in a couple of episodes of Why Women Kill. Most recently he starred as the leading man in the movie Trust. He starred alongside Victoria Justice and was actually joined by his Shadowhunters co-star, Katherine McNamara.

Daddario currently has nothing in either pre or post production, but he has taken on the very important new role of a dad. His daughter came into the world during the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic in September 2020.

Emeraude Tobia

In the aftermath of Shadowhunters, Emeraude Tobia has frequently been seen riding horses down in Texas. It hasn’t all been a total life of leisure for the star though. Tobia has taken on several smaller acting jobs over the last year and a half.

In 2019 & 2020, she has starred in several lowkey television movies and made an appearance on Acting for a Cause. Tobia currently has one project in post production, scheduled for release some time in 2021.

Alberto Rosende

Rosende, who played Simon in Shadowhunters, actually landed the jackpot after moving on from Shaodwhunters. Soon after the cancellation of the show was announced, Rosende revealed that he would be joining the cast of Chicago Fire on NBC.

Rosende burst onto screens as Blake Gallo, a young rookie firefighter looking to prove himself. His mission was quickly accomplished and it wasn’t long before the network announced that Rosende was being made a permanent member of the Chicago Fire team.

In addition to this, Rosende has one project currently in post-production. The release date for Story Game is currently unknown.