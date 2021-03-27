Missing the Vine app? Watch these hysterical TikToks instead – Film Daily

Lots of as we speak’s creators nonetheless mourn the lack of the Vine app, which allowed customers to add brief seven-second movies that managed to squeeze in all of the laughs of a Rob Schneider movie. Some Vine creators had been good . . . others had been actually good. In actual fact, some who used the Vine app had been so proficient at making hysterical brief movies that it launched them right into a full-time profession on YouTube & TikTok.

We now have Vine to thank for the careers of in style YouTube personalities equivalent to David Dobrik and the Paul brothers.

Nonetheless, as soon as the app was completely deleted, many creators turned to the TikTok app, which serves the identical precept of giving creators a free house to add shortened movies . . . albeit with far more features in addition to a vastly wider size. Care to see a number of the higher TikTok movies on the market in serving to you mourn the lack of the Vine app? Check out our listing!

It tickles, it tickles.. 🎥 Tiktok dailyfunnyanimals pic.twitter.com/4LcDeYruYh — Humorous Beautiful Animals (by Don Purrleone) (@GorgeousPlanet_) March 22, 2021

Scoot that booty

In actuality, the Vine app was maybe too brief when attempting to seize the foolish spirit of our furry buddies.

i’m sorry i’ve been so inactive however right here’s a tiktok that i assumed was humorous 😁 pic.twitter.com/saMXjRLwgL — becca 〇° (@mancheestan) March 24, 2021

Physician properly that is unusual

You chuckle. Don’t assume we’re that far off from Marvel dipping its toe within the musical pool, which may possible solely occur inside the thoughts of Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, proper?

It takes a village! 🤣 #FullHouse #TikTok #tiktokchallenge #humorous #momlife pic.twitter.com/uBAu0Loxhf – Kelly Patalano (@KellyPatalano) March 24, 2021

Full Home

Quarantine throughout COVID-19 noticed no shortness of inventive spirit . . . or madness.

a humorous tiktok i wished to put up right here too — lee.fallen.homosexual (@FallenGay) March 19, 2021

Life might be animated

We now have zero concepts why this TikTok is so humorous, however it’s! Does anybody know the place this tune is from?

A titty I see 😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣 #TikTok pic.twitter.com/Jy5heTt54s — Humorous Tweets and Tiktok Movies😂😂😂 (@_funnytweets9ja) March 22, 2021

A-T-T-I-C

Now, this prank will at all times be humorous! Equally, we’re fairly positive that this brief runtime would qualify within the Vine app again in its glory days.

i hate tiktok however that is sooo humorous ahshsjwggsh pic.twitter.com/8EYDWhL8H3 — Ren (@ren0ob) March 24, 2021

You spin me proper spherical

Why do children at all times do the stupidest s#!+ when dad and mom aren’t round?

Observe me for humorous TikTok retweets pic.twitter.com/2izKBctAzl — Freddy109 (@Freddy10911) March 21, 2021

Alter ego

“Day six” and your mustache is already that large? Good for you, sir!

Hey @smhOngoiing take a look at this humorous tiktok that managed to poop into my for you web page pic.twitter.com/XYWCIzsWiW — matt (@smhRevoluting) March 23, 2021

Donkey Doom

Hmm . . . we really feel like within the films that enormous Gorilla at all times wins that punch, proper?.

By no means go to New York with out safety, additionally credit to the dude on tiktok, I assumed it was humorous despite the fact that I am older than URE grandma’s ashes😏😏😏 pic.twitter.com/ywkATIm6BW — Stew (@Stew70052392) March 23, 2021

Scary Larry

We’d think about that that is what being adopted by the monster from It Follows appears like.

😂😂😂 that is why I do not speakhttps://t.co/xfLWOKHDoQ#TikTok #Funnytiktok #Humorous #prank #lol #jokes #joke #temper #goodtime #kodakken #reweet #newmusic #funnyasf #chuckle pic.twitter.com/qMUakdb7h8 – Kodak Ken (heeTheeKodakKen) March 24, 2021

That awkward second

We’ve all accomplished it . . . no must kill your self over it!