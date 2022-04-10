Mission accomplished: Club Brugge maintains 3 points at home after a simple win against Mechelen. Jupiter Pro League 2021/2022

The club had only one goal before the start of the game: to score 3 points against Mechelen to chase down the leader union. The home team circled the Mechelen goal, led by Edman, who was allowed to show to the detriment of de Catelair.



It soon became clear that this was not the night of the Armenians. The striker did not take advantage of the big five opportunities, partly thanks to a cautious cuckoo and the goal frame standing in the way.



Luckily for the home team, Matt Ritt could not miss his chance in half an hour. Just one ex-Mekeller broke the ban, after which Bruges slowed down a bit.



The lead gave Jan Bredell peace of mind. The club decided to start the second half with walking football, but the spectators posed little danger. And so we had to wait for Skov Olsen to completely close the game with a half volley.



Mission accomplished for Club Brugge, bridging the gap with the leaders union. What will be the difference between the two teams…