Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — D.J. Stewart Jr. received off to such a quick begin that Mississippi State didn’t want one other last-second shot to get to the NIT championship recreation.

Iverson Molinar scored 25 factors and Stewart had 23, with the guards combining for 9 3-pointers, as Mississippi State led all through to beat Louisiana Tech 84-62 on Saturday in a semifinal.

Two days after hitting the game-winning 3 within the closing seconds of the quarterfinal spherical to beat Richmond, Stewart made his first 5 pictures, together with all 4 of his made 3s within the recreation matching No. 4-seeded Bulldogs.

“That basically gave us a carry, gave our guys plenty of confidence,” coach Ben Howland stated.

Mississippi State (18-14) scored the sport’s first 11 factors. Molinar, who completed with 5 3s, hit from lengthy vary on the Bulldogs’ first shot earlier than Stewart had a run of 14 consecutive factors for an early 17-5 lead.

“It sort of received us in a lead … the way in which the sport was going, it gave us momentum,” Molinar stated.

Huge freshman Kenneth Lofton Jr. had 20 factors and 10 rebounds for Louisiana Tech (23-8), which opened the NIT with a win over one other Southeastern Convention crew, No. 1 seed Ole Miss. Kalob Ledoux had 11 factors and Jacolby Pemberton 10.

“We performed an excellent crew in Mississippi State as we speak, and that superb crew performed extraordinarily properly,” Louisiana Tech coach Eric Konkol stated. “We had been taking part in from behind from the very starting. I believed our crew exerted plenty of effort to attempt to get again in.”

Derek Fountain added 15 factors on 6-of-7 capturing for Mississippi State, which performs Memphis on Sunday in its first NIT title recreation. Louisiana Tech was in its first NIT semifinal since 1986, and has by no means gotten additional.

Stewart picked up the place he left off after pushing Mississippi State over Richmond 68-67, when his game-winning 3 was the final of 16 lead adjustments in a recreation that additionally included eight ties.

Isaiah Crawford made a layup for Louisiana Tech to chop the hole to 41-31. Mississippi State responded with a 13-3 run when Stewart had a layup and Molinar scored 11 factors, together with three consecutive 3s that made it 54-34 with 13:48 to play. Molinar scored 20 of his factors after halftime, after Stewart had 19 within the first half.

“I really feel prefer it’s simply whoever has the new hand, and getting them the ball,” Molinar stated. “Simply the stream of the sport, I sort of let the sport come to me, I don’t really feel like I compelled stuff. … After I received it going, I received it going.”

BREAKING 70

Mississippi State turned the primary crew to attain a minimum of 70 factors towards Louisiana Tech since Jan. 22. Tech had set a faculty document by holding 14 consecutive opponents beneath 70 factors since an 82-74 loss at UTEP.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State takes on No. 1 seed Memphis on Sunday within the first NIT championship recreation performed outdoors New York Metropolis. Louisiana Tech performs a comfort recreation towards Colorado State, which misplaced 90-67 to the Tigers within the different semifinal Saturday.

