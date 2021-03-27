Mississippi State vs. Louisiana Tech odds, line, spread: 2021 NIT picks, predictions from proven model

The 2021 Nationwide Invitation Match continues on Saturday afternoon with a pair of intriguing semifinal matchups. The second recreation of the doubleheader pits the Mississippi State Bulldogs in opposition to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. Mississippi State is 17-14 on the season, reaching this level after wins over Saint Louis and Richmond. Louisiana Tech is 23-7 on the 12 months, toppling Ole Miss and Western Kentucky to date within the NIT 2021.

Tip-off is at 3 p.m. ET in Frisco, Texas. William Hill Sportsbook lists MSU as a one-point favourite, whereas the over-under, or whole variety of factors Vegas thinks shall be scored, is 136.5 within the newest Mississippi State vs. Louisiana Tech odds.

Mississippi State vs. Louisiana Tech unfold: MSU -1

Mississippi State vs. Louisiana Tech over-under: 136.5 factors

Mississippi State vs. Louisiana Tech cash line: MSU -115, LT -105

MSU: The Bulldogs are 6-4 in opposition to the unfold within the final 10 video games

LT: The Bulldogs are 8-2 in opposition to the unfold within the final 10 video games

Why Mississippi State can cowl

Ben Howland is a confirmed event coach, and he has Mississippi State enjoying at a excessive stage at a superb time. Mississippi State is an elite offensive rebounding group, grabbing greater than 36 % of its personal missed pictures. Elsewhere, Mississippi State is above-average in producing free throws, and Louisiana Tech struggles in rim safety, blocking solely 7.6 % of pictures by its opponents.

Defensively, Mississippi State is great in stopping taking pictures effectivity for its opponents, together with a 32.4 % mark on 3-pointers and a 46.0 % mark on 2-pointers. Mississippi State can be a top-30 group within the nation in block charge (12.8 %) and Louisiana Tech is below-average in each 2-point taking pictures (49.3 %) and free throw taking pictures (69.6 %). Mississippi State led the SEC in free throw prevention defensively, which ought to assist in boosting general defensive effectivity.

Why Louisiana Tech can cowl

Eric Konkol’s group could be very robust on the defensive finish. Louisiana Tech is a top-30 group within the nation in adjusted defensive effectivity this season, main Convention USA. Louisiana Tech additionally led the convention in efficient discipline objective share allowed (45.2 %), 3-point taking pictures allowed (28.2 %) and defensive rebound charge (77.4 %). The Bulldogs are above-average at producing steals and stopping free throws, with Mississippi State touchdown close to the underside of the SEC in myriad offensive classes.

On the opposite finish, Mississippi State struggles to create turnovers, and Louisiana Tech is above-average in ball safety, committing a turnover on solely 18.2 % of possessions. Louisiana Tech can be a powerful group in creating free throws and pulling down perimeter pictures, changing 35.1 % of its 3-point makes an attempt over the course of the 2020-21 season.

