Missouri boy, 14, dies after fall from ride at Florida amusement park

A 14-year-old boy arriving from Missouri died Thursday night after falling from a ride at ICON Park in Orlando, Florida, officials said Friday.

Orange County Sheriff John W. Mina identified the boy as Tyre Sampson during an afternoon news conference.

Meena said the investigation is still in the initial stage, but no charges have been filed and investigators are trying to find out how the boy died.

“It appears to be a terrible tragedy,” said the sheriff. “Our prayers and thoughts are with the family. We can’t imagine what they are going through.”

According to Mina, if Sampson’s death was an accident, the sheriff’s office would conclusively determine. The state’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is the agency that will monitor whether ride safety was compromised,…