Missouri State vs. Western Illinois Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Missouri State Bears vs. Western Illinois Leathernecks Prediction and FCS Spring Football Game Preview.

Missouri State vs. Western Illinois Broadcasting

Date: Saturday, 27 February

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Location: Hanson Field, Macomb, IL

Network: ESPN +

Missouri State (0-0) vs. Western Illinois (0-0) Game Preview

Why Missouri State Will Win

It is the fourth game under Bobby Petrino, whose team went out and lost 48–0 by Oklahoma and twice to Central Arkansas in a recreational battle in the fall of 2020.

Experience from those three games will matter.

QB Jaden Johnson did not throw a touchdown pass, but he has a good all-around running back in Kevon Latulas to take the pressure off, and Damoriea Vick is a potential star if the passing attack could open up a bit. Experience is for the O line, but …

Why Western Illinois Will Win

The state of Missouri still has to prove that it can be fully strengthened by the offensive front.

It should be fine in pass protection, but the running game is going to be a big concern and question mark. Western Illinois has even more work to do after a terrific 2019 and without experience Missouri State was able to get in 2020, but it has an experienced quarterback and some receivers at Connor Sampson who can land deep.

What is going to happen

Can we get a repeat of a three-overtime thriller – a 37-31 Missouri state victory – back in 2019?

This loser is not guaranteed to end up in the Missouri Valley final, but it is one of those games that both recreated and rebounding programs need to consider what lies ahead on the respective schedule.

Western Illinois will show some improvement at home hoping to move forward, but Petrino’s team will take a major action on offense.

Missouri State vs. Western Illinois Prediction, Line

Missouri State 30, Western Illinois 21

Row: Missouri State-5, O / U: 49.5

