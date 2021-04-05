MIT vs NC Live Score German Basketball League Dream11 Prediction Preview Team Squad & Top Picks

In the upcoming match of German Basketball League 2021, the team Mitteldeutscher BC is going to have a face-off against Niners Chemnitz. The combat between MIT and NC is going to begin at 09:30 PM IST. The venue Stadthalle Weissenfels, Weissenfels, in Germany is the venue that has been selected to host this upcoming combat.

Mitteldeutscher BC vs Niners Chemnitz Preview

The team Mitteldeutscher BC is currently in very bad form as they are facing back-to-back defeats in their recent matches. In their last match, the team Mitteldeutscher has participated against Ludwigsburg in which MIT has lost the combat by 93-74 scores. Previous to this match, the team MIT has lost against Alba Berlin by 93-82 scores. Now coming to Niners Chemnitz, the team is performing well as compared to Mitteldeutscher BC in their recent matches. The team has played their last match against Frankfurt and won by 76-89 scores. Earlier to this, the team has lost the game against Gottingen by 68-55 scores. The team Chemnitz has taken part in total 25 matches, in which they have won 9 matches and lost the remaining 16 games. On the other hand, MIT has played 27 matches in total, in which they have won seven matches while facing defeat in 20 games.

MIT vs NC Team Squads

Mitteldeutscher BC Squads

Nemanja Nadjfeji, Sandro Antunovic, Anthony Barber, Shavon Coleman,Michal Michalak, A.J. Brodeur, Quinton Hooker, Philipp Hartwich, Kyndahl Hill, Sergio Kerusch, Alexander Marelja, Marko Krstanovic, Vincent Friederici, Deron Washington, David Brembly, Roko Rogic, Robin Danes

Niners Chemnitz Squads

Joseph Lawson III, Brendan Gregori, Shannon Bogues, Johnathan Williams, Jonas Richter, Jan Niklas Wimberg, Isiaha Mike, Marcus Alexander Thornton, Malte Ziegenhagen, George King, Wes Clark, Virgil Matthews, Leon Hoppe, Eduard Roschnafsky, Luis Figge, Filip Stanic, Dominique Johnson, Terrell Harris

Winner Prediction

The upper hand in the head-to-head matches of Mitteldeutscher BC and Niners Chemnitz is of MIT. In their last five meetings, the team has gained three victories while NC has won two. Based on their current form, both teams are not performing that well. The team Chemnitz is at the 14th position in the point table with only 18 points scored in their pocket. Meanwhile, the team Mitteldeutscher BC is just at the verge of last two spots as it is placed at the 16th spot in the league table having 14 points scored in their pocket. Currently, MIT has lost all their recent five matches (LLLLL) while NC has won two matches and lost two games recently (WLLWL). Overall, both need improvements, but NC is ahead of MIT which might help them to take a lead and win this upcoming match.