MIT VS NC Live Score German Basketball League Top Pick LineUp Mitteldeutscher BC vs Niners Chemnitz

The sports lover just grab the bowl of popcorn and keep eye on this article because here we are sharing the details of the upcoming German Basketball League match which is commenced between two fiery teams Mitteldeutscher BC (MIT) facing off Niners Chemnitz (NC) on Monday, 5th April 2021. The match is scheduled to be played in Stadthalle Weissenfels at 9:30 PM. Both the teams are currently struggling for attaining a good position on the points table and that’s why this match is really important for both of them to win, in order to move forward in this league. So let’s being with the details of today’s match.

MIT VS NC Live Score

Mitteldeutscher BC vs Niners Chemnitz Match Details

LEAGUE- German Basketball League

MATCH- MIT VS NC

DATE- 5th April 2021, Monday

TIME- 9:30 PM

VENUE-Stadthalle Weissenfels

Mitteldeutscher BC (MIT) VS Niners Chemnitz (NC) Match Preview

Both the teams are waiting to attain the high position on the points table and keenly wanted to win this match. So let’s talk about first Mitteldeutscher BC (MIT) who is currently in the 16th position and the matches they played in the league so far 27 matches in which MIT won 7 matches with a high loss of 20 and the points they scored is 14 in numbers. Their winning matches are very much less as compared to their defeats and if they will not change their strategy then it is difficult for them to win this match.

They are already playing very badly and if they will be lost this game then it will very difficult for them to take their place in this league. MIT have miserable five forms of matches L L L L L. They are failed in making a winning streak and instead of this, they made a losing streak. They lost all five matches and currently struggling to get a single win in their account and if they want to break their losing streak they have to win this match.

Mitteldeutscher BC (MIT) VS Niners Chemnitz (NC) Probable Playing

Central German BC (MIT): –

Philipp

Rogic

Hooker

Sergio

Michal

Niners Chemnitz (NC):-

King

Jonas

Harris

Wimberg

Mike

Mitteldeutscher BC (MIT) VS Niners Chemnitz (NC) Match Prediction

Now let’s look at the positioning of the NC team, This team is also not going well but as compared to their rival team their position is a bit high. NC is currently in 14th position on the standings and the total matches they played so far is 25 in numbers and they won 9 matches and lost 16 matches. The total points they scored in this league are 18. Their winning is also less in this league and for making more numbers in their winning they have to win this match.

They are playing neutral in this league and NC five last match’s form is like W L L W L. They lost the match they played and they are keenly waiting to form their winning streak but for that, they have to win this match. This match is important for both the teams as both are going down and this winning will help them to increase their position.