ENTERTAINMENT

Mitaikottu Chittemma Start Date, Time, Cast, Zee Telugu Schedule 2021

Avatar
By
Posted on
Mitaikottu Chittemma Start Date, Time, Cast, Zee Telugu Schedule 2021

Mitaikottu Chittemma is an upcoming challenge of the Zee Telugu. The television present will hit TV screens very quickly. The TV present has a very fascinating storyline. and the promo of the present is out. So listed below are some thrilling particulars from these model new TV exhibits. Additionally examine Mitaikottu Chittemma Begin Date, Time, Solid.

Mitaikottu Chittemma Start Date, Time, Cast, Zee Telugu Schedule 2021
Contents hide
1 Mitaikottu Chittemma Zee Telugu Plot:
2 Mitaikottu Chittemma Begin Date, Time and broadcasting schedule
2.1 Mitaikottu Chittemma Zee Telugu Solid

Mitaikottu Chittemma Zee Telugu Plot:

Mithaaikoti Chittamma will revolve round a Chittemma, she is a self-made village woman. The TV present will showcase how Kanthamma, a ruthless politician, who needs to fulfil her political desires needs her son to get married to a woman from a effectively of household. However her son falls in love with Chittamma .

It’s anticipated that these TV exhibits primarily based on the Marathi TV present Mrs Mukhymantri. The promo of the present is receiving an enormous quantity of response from followers.

Mitaikottu Chittemma Begin Date, Time and broadcasting schedule

Mitaikottu Chittemma will hit TV screens on twenty ninth March. The TV present will broadcaster Monday to Saturday.

Mitaikottu Chittemma Zee Telugu Solid

Zee Telugu this model new TV present Mitaikottu Chittemma will characteristic one of many proficient actors in pivotal roles. The TV present may have Anusha in unfavourable rope. Whereas Rajeev Ravi Chandra will play the function of a male lead. Nakshatra Srinivas will play the function of Chittimma. The complete record of the solid members of the present will replace on the web page very quickly.

Whereas the net broadcast of the present will probably be obtainable at anytime and anyplace. Zee’s official web site and the app will present an internet broadcast of the present. You possibly can obtain the Zee5 app from the Google Play Retailer.

Keep tuned with us to get the newest updates from new TV exhibits. Additionally, don’t neglect to take a look at audition updates of an upcoming tv actuality present

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
339
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
325
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
306
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
294
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
285
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
279
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
262
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
255
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
253
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
178
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x