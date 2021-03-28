Mitaikottu Chittemma Start Date, Time, Cast, Zee Telugu Schedule 2021

Mitaikottu Chittemma is an upcoming challenge of the Zee Telugu. The television present will hit TV screens very quickly. The TV present has a very fascinating storyline. and the promo of the present is out. So listed below are some thrilling particulars from these model new TV exhibits. Additionally examine Mitaikottu Chittemma Begin Date, Time, Solid.
Mitaikottu Chittemma Zee Telugu Plot:
Mithaaikoti Chittamma will revolve round a Chittemma, she is a self-made village woman. The TV present will showcase how Kanthamma, a ruthless politician, who needs to fulfil her political desires needs her son to get married to a woman from a effectively of household. However her son falls in love with Chittamma .
It’s anticipated that these TV exhibits primarily based on the Marathi TV present Mrs Mukhymantri. The promo of the present is receiving an enormous quantity of response from followers.
Mitaikottu Chittemma Begin Date, Time and broadcasting schedule
Mitaikottu Chittemma will hit TV screens on twenty ninth March. The TV present will broadcaster Monday to Saturday.
Mitaikottu Chittemma Zee Telugu Solid
Zee Telugu this model new TV present Mitaikottu Chittemma will characteristic one of many proficient actors in pivotal roles. The TV present may have Anusha in unfavourable rope. Whereas Rajeev Ravi Chandra will play the function of a male lead. Nakshatra Srinivas will play the function of Chittimma. The complete record of the solid members of the present will replace on the web page very quickly.
Whereas the net broadcast of the present will probably be obtainable at anytime and anyplace. Zee’s official web site and the app will present an internet broadcast of the present. You possibly can obtain the Zee5 app from the Google Play Retailer.
Keep tuned with us to get the newest updates from new TV exhibits. Additionally, don’t neglect to take a look at audition updates of an upcoming tv actuality present