Mitch Barnett Ban, Judiciary, Dispatch, Newcastle Knights v Penrith Panthers, Chris Smith, Round 3

Knights forward Mitch Barnett has been handed a six-week ban by the judiciary for elbowing Panthers second-rover Chris Smith in the jaw.

Barnett’s attorney, Nick Guber, was seeking a four-game suspension for reckless dangerous contact.

NRL lawyer Lachlan Giles was seeking an eight-match ban for negligent dangerous contract and if done intentionally.

The Newcastle forward pleaded guilty to the strike but argued it was reckless, not a deliberate act.

Barnett was sent straight to the judiciary after Panthers forward Smith was sent to raise an elbow in the face…