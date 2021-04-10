LATEST

Mitch Haniger’s extra-inning RBI leads Seattle Mariners past Minnesota Twins

Mitch Haniger's extra-inning RBI leads Seattle Mariners past Minnesota Twins

Apr 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi (18) pitches to a Minnesota Twins batter during the second inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Mitch Haniger homered and drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning and Taylor Trammell hit his first major league homer to lead the Seattle Mariners to a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday afternoon in Minneapolis.

Seattle scored its winning run in the 10th off reliever Taylor Rogers (0-1) when Trammell, who started the inning at second, moved to third on a bunt single by Braden Bishop and then scored one out later on Haniger’s sacrifice fly to left.

Minnesota began the bottom half with Jorge Polanco on second but Keynan Middleton retired the side in order to notch his first save. Kendall Graveman (1-0) picked up the win with a 1-2-3 ninth as Minnesota managed just one hit over the final seven innings.

Nelson Cruz had two hits including a home run and Byron Buxton had also two hits for the Twins, whose three losses this season all have come in extra innings.

Trammell led off the third inning with a home run that traveled 371 feet into the bleachers in right to give Seattle an early 1-0 lead. Haniger followed two outs later with his second homer of the season, a 407-foot drive into the second deck in left to make it 2-0.

Minnesota tied it the bottom of the third when Kyle Garlick singled and Cruz followed with his fourth home run of the season, a 364-foot line drive into the flower bed above the fence in right.

The Mariners took a 3-2 lead in the eighth when J.P. Crawford beat out an infield chopper against reliever Alex Colome, stole second and scored on Kyle Seager’s two-out line single to center.

But Minnesota came back to tie it in the bottom half of the inning without getting a hit against reliever Rafael Montero. With one out, Cruz walked on four straight pitches.

Jake Cave pinch-ran for Cruz and then went to second when Buxton was hit by a pitch, and both runners advanced on a groundout by Mitch Garver. Cave then scored when Montero bounced a wild pitch near the backstop.

–Field Level Media

