Mitch McConnell won’t commit to SCOTUS hearing if GOP wins midterm

Could Ketanji Brown Jackson be President Biden’s first and only Supreme Court nomination?

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) declined to say Thursday whether he would commit to a hearing to fill a potential Supreme Court vacancy in 2023 if Republicans back the Senate later this year. take.

Axios ‘Jonathan Swann’ pressed the Republican leader on this issue, Recalling McConnell’s decision in 2016 not to consider President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland because it was an election year.

“Can you make a commitment to the American public here today that you will at least have a hearing on President Biden’s nominee?” Hans asked.

“Most hypothetically I don’t answer. And that puts the whole question…