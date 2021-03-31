ENTERTAINMENT

Mithai Kottu Chittemma Serial Cast, Story & Repeat Telecast Timings (Zee Telugu)

Avatar
By
Posted on
Mithai Kottu Chittemma Serial Cast

Mithai Kottu Chittema is a serial that is going to premiere on Zee Telugu. The show is made under the direction of Venu Gopal. The show is about a middle-class family who owns a sweet shop in Athreyapuram village. There was a turning point in the Mithai Kottu Chittemma Serial that came after a very interesting twist we will tell you about in the article below. The promo video of the show is out and people are going insane over it all over social media.

So, know more about the promo of the show in the article below. Also, check out other information like Mithai Kottu Chittemma Serial cast, plot, start date and timings.

Contents hide
1 Mithai Kottu Chittemma Serial Cast
2 Story & Repeat Telecast Timings

Mithai Kottu Chittemma Serial Cast

The promo of Mithao Kottu Chittema is very intriguing and full of curiosity. The show revolves around a middle-class family who owns a sweet shop. The name of their village is Athreyapuram village. Also, there is another rich family that plays the important role in the show.

The rich family is called the Kanthamma Family and the middle-class family is called the Chittemma family. The kanthamma family is into politics and one of the Ladies of that family is too concerned about societal norms regarding their social image.

Now, the table turns when the Chittemma family gets married in the Kanthamma family. The kanthamma family starts to trouble the middle-class family and things get really interesting when the Chittemma family decides to fight back. Clearly, the show is full of drama and entertainment stored in it for the audience. So, do not miss it. To know the release date and timing of the sow, read the article below.

Story & Repeat Telecast Timings

The show is set to premiere on 29th march 2021 on Zee Telugu at 2:30 PM from Monday to Friday. The main roles of the Mithai Kottu Chittemma will be played by Anjana Srinivas, Rajeev, Usha and many others. We will update more information soon so stick to our website.

So, set the reminder and wait for the Mithai Kottu Chittemma to start date. Also, know more information about other tv shows on our website.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
405
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
370
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
362
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
360
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
357
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
323
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
315
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
313
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
299
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
270
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top