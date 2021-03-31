Mithai Kottu Chittemma Serial Cast, Story & Repeat Telecast Timings (Zee Telugu)

Mithai Kottu Chittema is a serial that is going to premiere on Zee Telugu. The show is made under the direction of Venu Gopal. The show is about a middle-class family who owns a sweet shop in Athreyapuram village. There was a turning point in the Mithai Kottu Chittemma Serial that came after a very interesting twist we will tell you about in the article below. The promo video of the show is out and people are going insane over it all over social media.

So, know more about the promo of the show in the article below. Also, check out other information like Mithai Kottu Chittemma Serial cast, plot, start date and timings.

Mithai Kottu Chittemma Serial Cast

The promo of Mithao Kottu Chittema is very intriguing and full of curiosity. The show revolves around a middle-class family who owns a sweet shop. The name of their village is Athreyapuram village. Also, there is another rich family that plays the important role in the show.

The rich family is called the Kanthamma Family and the middle-class family is called the Chittemma family. The kanthamma family is into politics and one of the Ladies of that family is too concerned about societal norms regarding their social image.

Now, the table turns when the Chittemma family gets married in the Kanthamma family. The kanthamma family starts to trouble the middle-class family and things get really interesting when the Chittemma family decides to fight back. Clearly, the show is full of drama and entertainment stored in it for the audience. So, do not miss it. To know the release date and timing of the sow, read the article below.

Story & Repeat Telecast Timings

The show is set to premiere on 29th march 2021 on Zee Telugu at 2:30 PM from Monday to Friday. The main roles of the Mithai Kottu Chittemma will be played by Anjana Srinivas, Rajeev, Usha and many others. We will update more information soon so stick to our website.

So, set the reminder and wait for the Mithai Kottu Chittemma to start date. Also, know more information about other tv shows on our website.