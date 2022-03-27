Mithali Raj Accepts Jhulan Goswami ‘Would Have Made a Difference’

India captain Mithali Raj on Sunday rued the absence of veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami from a must-win match against South Africa in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, which they ultimately lost by three wickets in a dramatic fashion, here.

Goswami’s absence from a crucial match for India was due to a side strain suffered in a training session. It was the first time in her five appearances for India in the ODI World Cup that Goswami was absent from the playing eleven. In her absence, India’s pacers Meghna Singh and Pooja Vastrakar couldn’t pick a single wicket in returning identical figures of 0/37 in their respective six overs as South Africa won by three wickets on the final ball in chase of 275.

“I’m sure she would have made a difference because as…