Mittho Bhabhi Web Series Rabbit Movies Full Episode Released, Watch Online

Mittho Bhabhi is a Hindi language web-series releasing on prominent OTT platform Rabbit Movies. It is the latest romantic drama series casting well know and new actors. Watch Mittho Bhabhi on the Rabbit Movie app or website from 14th May 2021. The makers of the show have released the trailer to give a glimpse of the show. Here is the full update.

Mittho Bhabhi Rabbit Movies Web Series Full Details

Name: Mittho Bhabhi (2021)
Part: 1
Season: 1
Language: Hindi
Type: Web Series
Cast Name: Yet to be updated
Releasing Date: 14 May 2021
Streaming Platform: Rabbit Movies

The story of the show is revolving around a romantic drama where viewers will watch a lot of new actors in pivot roles. The star cast of the show is not revealed yet. But it is expecting that it will be announced soon. To watch all the episodes you can download the Rabbit app from Google Play Store or Apple Store.

Here are some of the latest web series that Rabbit Movies has released on their platform is Mohini, Neem Hakeem, Pathshala.

Also Read: Neem Hakeem Rabbit Web Series Full Episode Watch Online, Cast, Wiki

Until then, stay tuned with us for more latest updates and news. Also, do not forget to watch Mittho Bhabhi’s full episode fro, 14th May 2021.

