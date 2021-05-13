Mittho Bhabhi Web Series Watch Online

Meeto Bhabhi Web Series, Rabbit Movie is the most popular video streaming platform in India and offers viewers a wide range of content. The stage provides audiences with authentic content in various genres including horror, thriller, romance, drama and comedy and comes with original series and shows.

One can download the Rabbit Movie app on the Google Play Store and will also have to pay a subscription amount to watch the series. Well, the Rabbit film is back once again with a new web series, titled “Mishto Bhabhi”. Recently the makers of the web series uploaded the trailer of the web series on 9 May 2021 to the official YouTube channel “Rabbit Movies”.

Mishto Bhabhi Web Series: Release Date

Web Series Name: Mittho Bhabhi

Mittho Bhabhi Release date and day: 14 May 2021, Friday

14 May 2021, Friday OTT Platform: Rabbit movies

Rabbit movies Time: 10:30 PM (CURRENT)

10:30 PM (CURRENT) Language: Hindi: Hindi

The style of the web series is Erotic Romance, Comedy and Drama and will be available in Hindi language only. Rabbit films have never disappointed their audiences when it comes to providing original content. Prior to this series, Manch has released several other series including Phuljhadi, Neem Hakeem and Rumjum and others. However, fans appreciated and liked the web series, Anupama Prakash’s Mohini. The web series, “Mishto Bhabhi”, is all set to release on May 14, 2021, ie on Friday, on the Rabbit Movies app.

Mishto Bhabhi Web Series: Cast

The trailer has been watched over 10K on the channel and fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the series. The material depicted in the series is mature and 18+. This time, the creators of the series have added new faces to the series, however, the identity and name of the cast are still unknown to us.

Mishto Bhabhi Web Series: Plot

The plot of the web series revolves around a woman, known as “Mishto Bhabhi”. She is beautiful and mindless and has the power to attract the attention of any man if she so desires. A boy living in the same area was impressed by her beauty and made her happy in her own way. On the other hand, Mito only wants a physical relationship and does not want to get caught in a love affair. The boy happily accepts their condition and they both share an intimate relationship with each other. However, the beauty and charm of Mishto Bhabhi also include other men and everyone wants a piece of her.

So get ready to watch the amazing comedy web series with the element of erotic romance of rabbit films, “Mishto Bhabhi” which is all set for release on 14 May 2021. The above web series contains mature content and is only above 18+. . You can watch all the episodes on the Rabbit App by paying the subscription amount. A rabbit can also be seen on the official website of the films. In the meantime, stay tuned with us for more latest updates on the same.