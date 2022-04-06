‘Mixed feelings’ for Bloomfield as he steps down from role

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield says she has “mixed feelings” about stepping down from her role in July, but believes it is the right time to take a break and spend more time with her family.

Bloomfield’s departure was announced in a media release Tuesday morning.

At the Covid-19 media conference on Tuesday, he said it felt like the time was right for him to step down.

“It’s a complex and challenging role at any point in time and I don’t think the last two years could have been more challenging. I’ve been thinking for some time as to when might be the best time for me to step down. That we are at a good point in terms of the pandemic, the response is changing.

“My family will definitely be happy to have more of my time, I thought it was the right time. It’s very…