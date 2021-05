MK Stalin: MK Stalin is the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. He is the leader of Tamil Nadu’s State party “Dravida Munnetra Kalakal” (DMK). He is the 3rd son of Kalaingar M Karunanidhi. Stalin was the 37th Mayor of Chennai from 1996 to 2002 and he was the first Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu from 2009 to 2011. On Tamil Nadu State Assembly Election 2021, the MK Stalin’s DMK party has won 133 seats. MK Stalin takes oath on May 7, 2021 in a simple ceremony.