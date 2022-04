Monday, 4 April 2022. 6:39 pm (Updates : Tuesday, 5 April 2022. 09:55,

After being released by the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday, Greg Bird returned to the New York Yankees outfit. Byrd signed a minor league contract with the Yankees. He will report to the organization’s AAA level team, the Scranton Wilkes-Barre Railroaders.

The first baseman posted an average of .261 and scored two home runs in 23 at-bats at Toronto training camp. He signed a contract with Jays last March.

29-year-old Bird has four…