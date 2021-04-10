MLB games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

After a long offseason followed by some exciting action in spring training, the season is well underway.

Big Game Last Night: Joe Musgrove made San Diego Padres history by throwing the franchise’s first no-hitter on Friday night in a 3-0 shutout of the Texas Rangers. Musgrove struck out 10 batters, and if he hadn’t beaned Joey Gallo with a pitch, it would’ve been a perfect game. Check out all the scores in Sportsnaut’s MLB Roundup from last night.

MLB games today: Saturday, April 10

Here are all the MLB matchups today.

Game Time (ET) TV Marlins @ Mets 1:10 PM BSFL, SNY Yankees @ Rays 1:10 PM YES, BSSUN Mariners @ Twins 2:10 PM RSNW, BSNO Royals @ White Sox 2:10 PM BSKC, NBCSCH Brewers @ Cardinals 2:15 PM BSWI, BSMW Athletics @ Astros 4:05 PM FS1 Rockies @ Giants 4:05 PM ATTR, NBCSBA Tigers @ Indians 6:10 PM BSDET, BSGL Cubs @ Pirates 6:35 PM MARQ, ATTP Red Sox @ Orioles 7:05 PM NESN, MASN Parents @ Rangers 7:05 PM BSSD, BSSW Angels @ Blue Jays 7:07 PM BSSC, SNET-1 Phillies @ Braves 7:20 PM NBCSP, BSSE Reds @ Diamondbacks 8:10 PM BSOH, BSAZ+ Nationals @ Dodgers 9:10 PM MSNZ, SNLA

RELATED: MLB power rankings – 2021 outlook for every team before Opening Day

MLB Daily Fantasy Picks of the Day (April 10)

Bryce Harper , OF, Washington Nationals

, OF, Washington Nationals Manny machado , 3B, San Diego Padres

, 3B, San Diego Padres Jacob deGrom, SP, New York Mets

Best MLB Bets Today (April 10)

New York Mets (-1.5 at -115) over Miami Marlins

San Diego Padres (-178) over Texas Rangers

Tampa Bay Rays (-102) over New York Yankees

*MLB odds courtesy of FanDuel.

Sunday, April 11

Game Time (ET) TV Red Sox @ Orioles 1:05 PM NESN, MASN Cubs @ Pirates 1:05 PM MARG, ATTP Angels @ Blue Jays 1:07 PM BSW, SNET Tigers @ Indians 1:10 PM BSDET, BSGL Marlins @ Mets 1:10 PM BSFL, SNY Yankees @ Rays 1:10 PM YES, BSSUN Mariners @ Twins 2:10 PM RSNW, BSNO Royals @ White Sox 2:10 PM BSKC, NBCSCH Brewers @ Cardinals 2:15 PM BSWI, BSMW Parents @ Rangers 2:35 PM BSSO, BSSW Rockies @ Giants 4:05 PM ATTR, NBASBA Reds @ Diamondbacks 4:10 PM BSOH, BSAZ Nationals @ Dodgers 4:10 PM MSN2, SNLA Phillies @ Braves 7:08 PM ESPN

Monday, April 12

Game Time (ET) TV Red Sox @ Twins 2:10 PM ESPN+, NESN, BSN Padres @ Pirates 6:35 PM BSSD, ATTSN Mariners @ Orioles 7:05 PM ROOTSNW, MASN Yankees @ Blue Jays 7:07 PM YES, SN Phillies @ Mets 7:10 PM NBCSP, SNY Rangers @ Rays 7:10 PM BSSW, BSSUN Marlins @ Braves 7:20 PM BSFL, BS South Cubs @ Brewers 7:40 PM Marquee SN, BSW Nationals @ Cardinals 7:45 PM MASN, BSMW Angels @ Royals 8:10 PM BSW, BSKC Indians @ White Sox 8:10 PM BSO, NBCSC Tigers @ Astros 8:10 PM BSD, AT&T SNSW Athletics @ Diamondbacks 9:40 PM NBCSC, BSA Reds @ Giants 9:45 PM BSO, NBCSBA

RELATED: MLB trade rumors: Updates on latest news, buzz entering 2021 season