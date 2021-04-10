MLB games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
After a long offseason followed by some exciting action in spring training, the season is well underway.
Big Game Last Night: Joe Musgrove made San Diego Padres history by throwing the franchise’s first no-hitter on Friday night in a 3-0 shutout of the Texas Rangers. Musgrove struck out 10 batters, and if he hadn’t beaned Joey Gallo with a pitch, it would’ve been a perfect game. Check out all the scores in Sportsnaut’s MLB Roundup from last night.
MLB games today: Saturday, April 10
Here are all the MLB matchups today.
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Marlins @ Mets
|1:10 PM
|BSFL, SNY
|Yankees @ Rays
|1:10 PM
|YES, BSSUN
|Mariners @ Twins
|2:10 PM
|RSNW, BSNO
|Royals @ White Sox
|2:10 PM
|BSKC, NBCSCH
|Brewers @ Cardinals
|2:15 PM
|BSWI, BSMW
|Athletics @ Astros
|4:05 PM
|FS1
|Rockies @ Giants
|4:05 PM
|ATTR, NBCSBA
|Tigers @ Indians
|6:10 PM
|BSDET, BSGL
|Cubs @ Pirates
|6:35 PM
|MARQ, ATTP
|Red Sox @ Orioles
|7:05 PM
|NESN, MASN
|Parents @ Rangers
|7:05 PM
|BSSD, BSSW
|Angels @ Blue Jays
|7:07 PM
|BSSC, SNET-1
|Phillies @ Braves
|7:20 PM
|NBCSP, BSSE
|Reds @ Diamondbacks
|8:10 PM
|BSOH, BSAZ+
|Nationals @ Dodgers
|9:10 PM
|MSNZ, SNLA
MLB Daily Fantasy Picks of the Day (April 10)
- Bryce Harper, OF, Washington Nationals
- Manny machado, 3B, San Diego Padres
- Jacob deGrom, SP, New York Mets
Best MLB Bets Today (April 10)
- New York Mets (-1.5 at -115) over Miami Marlins
- San Diego Padres (-178) over Texas Rangers
- Tampa Bay Rays (-102) over New York Yankees
*MLB odds courtesy of FanDuel.
Sunday, April 11
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Red Sox @ Orioles
|1:05 PM
|NESN, MASN
|Cubs @ Pirates
|1:05 PM
|MARG, ATTP
|Angels @ Blue Jays
|1:07 PM
|BSW, SNET
|Tigers @ Indians
|1:10 PM
|BSDET, BSGL
|Marlins @ Mets
|1:10 PM
|BSFL, SNY
|Yankees @ Rays
|1:10 PM
|YES, BSSUN
|Mariners @ Twins
|2:10 PM
|RSNW, BSNO
|Royals @ White Sox
|2:10 PM
|BSKC, NBCSCH
|Brewers @ Cardinals
|2:15 PM
|BSWI, BSMW
|Parents @ Rangers
|2:35 PM
|BSSO, BSSW
|Rockies @ Giants
|4:05 PM
|ATTR, NBASBA
|Reds @ Diamondbacks
|4:10 PM
|BSOH, BSAZ
|Nationals @ Dodgers
|4:10 PM
|MSN2, SNLA
|Phillies @ Braves
|7:08 PM
|ESPN
Monday, April 12
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Red Sox @ Twins
|2:10 PM
|ESPN+, NESN, BSN
|Padres @ Pirates
|6:35 PM
|BSSD, ATTSN
|Mariners @ Orioles
|7:05 PM
|ROOTSNW, MASN
|Yankees @ Blue Jays
|7:07 PM
|YES, SN
|Phillies @ Mets
|7:10 PM
|NBCSP, SNY
|Rangers @ Rays
|7:10 PM
|BSSW, BSSUN
|Marlins @ Braves
|7:20 PM
|BSFL, BS South
|Cubs @ Brewers
|7:40 PM
|Marquee SN, BSW
|Nationals @ Cardinals
|7:45 PM
|MASN, BSMW
|Angels @ Royals
|8:10 PM
|BSW, BSKC
|Indians @ White Sox
|8:10 PM
|BSO, NBCSC
|Tigers @ Astros
|8:10 PM
|BSD, AT&T SNSW
|Athletics @ Diamondbacks
|9:40 PM
|NBCSC, BSA
|Reds @ Giants
|9:45 PM
|BSO, NBCSBA
