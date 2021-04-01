MLB live stream: how to watch every (`2021 baseball` ) game – Film Daily

How To watch Major League Baseball 2021 After a heavily truncated season last year, Major League Baseball is back in its full, 162-game glory – and we’re looking destined for a battle for the ages between old rivals in the Dodgers and the Yankees. Follow our guide for all the best and easiest ways to get a MLB live stream and catch every 2021 baseball game online wherever you are in the world.

The 2021 Major League Baseball season runs from April 1 to November 3, with October 3 being the final day of the regular season, and the World Series set to begin on October 26. In the US, MLB.TV and Sling TV are both excellent choices for cord-cutters, as are BT Sport in the UK, Kayo Sports in Australia, and you can get around blackouts with the help of a good VPN.

For the first time in more than 30 years, the Los Angeles Dodgers are the reigning champions, having defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in game six of the World Series after finishing the regular season with a 43–17 (.717) record, the best in MLB.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers’ old enemies, the New York Yankees, are the front-runners from the AL. But the AL East is stacked, and the Yanks will need to better the Toronto Blue Jays and last season’s runners-up, the Tampa Bay Rays, if they’re to secure their first World Series championship in more than 10 years.

Whatever unfolds over the coming weeks and months, our guide has your covered – here’s how to get an MLB live stream this season and catch every 2021 Major League Baseball game online from anywhere on Earth.

How to watch MLB blackout games and stream baseball from outside your country

A VPN is becoming an essential bit of kit for baseball fans for two reasons. Firstly, MLB blackout rules mean that you can’t use its otherwise comprehensive MLB.TV streaming service to watch teams within your own market – fine for Yankees fans living in Seattle, not so great for those in the Bronx.

It’s a real pain for cord-cutters, but fortunately, VPNs help you get around this by allowing you to relocate your IP address to a different location. This means you can still be sitting in your NYC apartment, but your computer will be rerouted to a server in a different part of the country – thereby allowing you to watch the Yankees (or Mets) just like you would if you had a fancy cable package.

Secondly, if you find yourself abroad at all during the 2021 MLB season, you’ll likely find you’re unable to access your usual baseball coverage like you would at home. This isn’t necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking – best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Use a VPN to watch an MLB live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN – get the world’s best VPN

We’ve put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It’s also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles, making it a ridiculously easy tool to set up.

Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they’ll give you your money back without a quibble.

– Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

MLB live stream: watch every game in the US without cable

Baseball coverage in the US is something of a minefield and varies dramatically across the country, but we’ll do our best to break it down as simply as possible.

How to live stream on MLB.TV

The best end-to-end live streaming option for the 2021 MLB season is MLB.TV, which live streams every game from every team, including the playoffs and World Series. It costs $129.99 but a free trials are available – or you could follow one team’s games for $109.99 (blackout restrictions apply).

As explained above, MLB blackout rules mean you can’t use MLB.TV to watch teams in your own market – but you can get around this by taking the VPN route and pointing your computer to an out-of-market location.

When it does work it’s great, as you not only get a live stream of your game of choice, but also the option of home or away team commentary, Spanish language audio, companion apps for nearly any modern device, and a super-smooth 60fps feed.

How to watch MLB 2021 without cable

Select MLB games are also shown on cable TV networks – namely TBS, Fox Sports, FS1, ESPN and MLB Network. These are typically prime-time affairs and it’s easy to access these channels if you don’t have cable (or want to pay for an upgrade). Sports streaming specialist ESPN Plus has a game each day, too.

Of the many over-the-top streaming options, we think Sling TV is the best fit for most baseball fans. The combined Sling Blue and Orange package costs $50 per month and covers ESPN, TBS and Fox Sports – all the cable channels a baseball fan needs to watch the biggest games in one place.

$10 adds Sports Extra and MLB Network (plus NHL Network, NBA TV, beIN Sports, ESPN U, Tennis Channel and more). Plus, Sling usually offers new subscribers a bargain – right now you can save big bucks with this Sling TV deal.

Don’t forget, you can take your favorite MLB streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN – try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days.