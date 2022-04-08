MLB Opening Day 2022 – What we saw as baseball returns, live updates and takeaways

The opening day of the 2022 MLB season is in the rearview mirror, but plenty of teams are still set to make their debut on the Diamond.

Thursday’s action provided a broad spectrum of entertainment. These games ranged from a memorable first big league hit for Bobby Witt Jr. to an emotional return for Albert Pujols to the St. Louis Cardinals, and more.

Friday will begin with the Red Sox versus the Yankees, one of MLB’s most talked about rivalries, featuring two of the league’s best aces. Nathan Iovaldick And gerrit cole, Robbie Ray, walker buehler And sandy alcantara There are some other top pitchers to pick up on the mound on day two.

Be sure to refresh this page early and often for our live updates and takeaways from the teams playing their first game on Friday!

