MLB Opening Day 2022 – What we saw as baseball returns, live updates and takeaways

The opening day of the 2022 MLB season is in the rearview mirror, but plenty of teams are still set to make their debut on the Diamond.

Thursday’s action provided a broad spectrum of entertainment. These games ranged from a memorable first big league hit for Bobby Witt Jr. to an emotional return for Albert Pujols to the St. Louis Cardinals, and more.

Friday will begin with the Red Sox versus the Yankees, one of MLB’s most talked about rivalries, strengthened by two of the league’s best aces in Nathan Iovaldi and Gerrit Cole. Robbie Ray, Walker Buehler and Sandy Alcantara are some of the other top pitchers to occupy the mound on the second day.

Be sure to refresh this page early and often for our live updates and takeaways from the teams playing their first game on Friday!

Season Preview: Power…