MLB Opening Day roster includes 275 international players

April 8 (Reuters) – A record total of 275 international players from 21 countries and territories appeared on the opening day rosters, Major League Baseball (MLB) said on Friday.

MLB said in a news release that the total number of international players represented 28.2% of the total pool of 975 players and only 291 were recorded in 2020.

As is the case every year since MLB began releasing data in 1995, the Dominican Republic has led with 99 players in countries and territories outside the United States.

Venezuela (67), Cuba (23), Puerto Rico (16) and Mexico (13) rounded out the top five.

For the second season in a row, the Houston Astros have internationally born players with 16, followed by the Washington Nationals (15), Minnesota Twins (13), San Diego Padres.