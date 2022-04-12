MLB TODAY: Former Oregon State Beavers star rookie Steven Kwan, a hit in Cleveland

Cleveland rookie Steven Kwan hit .469 in spring training after compiling a .301 batting average in three minor league seasons. So there were indications that he might be able to handle the pitching of the big leagues.

But who predicted it?

Cowan added to his remarkable start at 5 for 5 as Cleveland won the first ever win after beating Kansas City 17-3 on Sunday.

Kwan had four singles and one double, hit a pitch and scored four. The 24-year-old outfielder made his league debut on day one and took 8 for 10 in three matches, reaching base in 12 of 14 plate appearances.

“I know it’s three games, but nobody wants to get excited,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said. “When our young people want to do things like this, it’s exciting.”

Quan is…