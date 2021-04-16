MMA! Bellator 257 Live Free Stream, How to Watch on Reddit? – Film TMT

Hiya MMA Followers!! To Get replace Bellator 257: Watch Vadim Nemkov Vs. Phil davis 2 Free Reddit battle card, stay stream & TV information. The Bellator Mild Heavyweight World Grand Prix continues

Headlining Bellator 257 would be the rematch between present gentle heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov and former gentle heavyweight champion Phil Davis. The pair first met in 2018, the place Nemkov edged out a break up resolution over Davis in a three-round affair.

Nemkov (12-2) just lately defeated former champ Ryan Bader through second-round TKO to win the 205-pound belt, a battle that would run again ought to each make it to the ultimate later this yr.

How To Watch Bellator 257 Stay Stream

Date : Friday, Apr. 16, 2021

Begin Time : Prelims begin at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, Most important Card begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

Location : Uncasville, CT

Venue : Mohegan Solar Area

Most important Card Stay Stream : Showtime

Prelims Stay Stream : Bellator YouTube

In the meantime, Davis (22-5) has gone 3-0 for the reason that loss to Nemkov, dispatching of Liam McGeary, Karl Albrektsson, and Lyoto Machida, with two of these ending through stoppage. To the victor of this battle goes the spoils, but in addition a future matchup between the winner of Anthony “Rumble” Johnson and Yoel Romero, the remaining quarterfinal bout which takes place on Could 7.

The co-main occasion will kick off the Grand Prix portion of the cardboard, with Corey Anderson (14-5) set to face former Absolute Championship Akhmat gentle heavyweight champion Dovletdzhan Yagsi Muradov (18-5-1). Anderson will likely be competing in his second battle for the promotion, whereas Yakshi Muradov will likely be making his Bellator debut. Anderson was victorious in his debut, ending Melvin Manhoef through technical knockout in spherical two.

Yakshi Muradov is available in having not misplaced knowledgeable bout since 2015 and is at present using an eight-fight profitable streak. The Turkmenistan native received the ACA belt in 2018 and has defended it twice since, most just lately at ACA 103 towards Alexey Butorin.

Whereas a stiff take a look at for each males right here, an excellent harder matchup awaits the winner, with former two-division and present heavyweight titleholder Ryan Bader already advancing to the semifinal on the identical facet of the bracket.

Right here is the entire broadcast data you want for Bellator 257:

Full Bellator 257: Vadim Nemkov vs. Phil Davis 2 battle card

Most important Card (Showtime, 9 p.m. ET)

Corey Anderson vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov

Veta Arteaga vs. Desiree Yanez

Paul Daley vs. Sabah Homasi

Preliminary Card (Bellator YouTube, 6 p.m. ET)

Julia Budd vs. Dayana Silva

Karl Albrektsson vs. Viktor Nemkov

Pedro Carvalho vs. Jay Jay Wilson

Saul Rogers vs. Mads Burnell

Julius Anglickas vs. Gregory Milliard

John de Jesus vs. Alfred Khashakyan

Steve Mowry vs. Shaun Asher

Graphic Bozinyan vs. Demarques Jackson

Lance Gibson Jr. vs. Marcus Surin

Last Phrase Abou Bellator 257 Nemkov vs. Davis 2

Having the identical targets, going by a camp collectively on the similar time, “somebody to undergo the fireplace together with his hand in hand”. These are all supremely vital aspects of the motivations main into these respective bouts.