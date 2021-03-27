MMA Streams For (UFC 260): Live Free Reddit Online Tv – Film Daily

ENTERTAINMENT

The Largest Ufc PPV Combat we are going to ship LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow protection of all the UFC 260 combat card beneath, beginning with the early ESPN/ESPN+ “Prelims” matches, that are scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard steadiness on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, earlier than the PPV foremost card begin time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

Free Watch UFC 260 On ESPN+ Right here!

Greatest watch UFC continues its reside occasions schedule on March 27 in Las Vegas with the “Miocic vs. Ngannou 2”-led championship pay-per-view (PPV) headliner out there to stream RIGHT HERE — don’t miss a single second of face-punching motion!

STREAM UFC 260 LIVE RIGHT HERE!

Hey and To look at Final Combating Championship (UFC) lately put the ending touches on its UFC 260 pay-per-view (PPV) combat card, scheduled for TONIGHT (Sat., March 27, 2021) on ESPN+ from contained in the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC 260 might be headlined by the heavyweight championship title combat pitting reigning 265-pound kingpin Stipe Miocic towards hulking knockout artist Francis Ngannou. In UFC 260’s co-headliner, former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley seems to be to re-establish himself within the 170-pound division on the expense of streaking contender Vicente Luque.

See Take into account that we may also be the spot for the newest information, recaps, and post-fight evaluation following “Miocic vs. Ngannou 2.” With out additional delay, see beneath for the newest UFC 260 outcomes. (Word: It will go from the underside up; due to this fact, scroll towards the underside for the newest detailed round-by-round motion.)

Predictions! As soon as Extra, With Feeling

UFC 260 LIVE PLAY-BY-PLAY:

265 lbs.: UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou

Methods to watch prelims: FUBO TV (Join FREE TRIAL)

A rematch between heavyweight G.O.A.T. Miocic and knockout artist Ngannou appeared inevitable. Miocic dominated the Cameroon native on the bottom throughout their combat at UFC 220 in 2018. Nevertheless, Ngannou has run by way of the UFC’s heavyweight division since then.

The remainder of the UFC 260 combat card has taken a serious hit as a result of COVID-19 points. However there’s nonetheless so much to love about the principle card that options the return of former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley towards Vincente Luque and fan-favorite bantamweight Sean O’Malley taking up Thomas Almeida.

Early prelims for UFC 260 begin at 7:30 p.m. on UFC Combat Go. Common prelims start at 8 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+. The principle card kicks off at 10 p.m. completely on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

UFC 260 Combat Card and Odds

Francis Ngannou -125 vs. Stipe Miocic +105

Vicente Luque -260 vs. Tyron Woodley +210

Sean O’Malley -330 vs. Thomas Almeida +260

Miranda Maverick -165 vs. Gillian Robertson +140

Khama Worthy -130 vs. Jamie Mullarkey +110

Alonzo Menifield -270 vs. Fabio Cherant +220

Abubakar Nurmagomedov -240 vs. Jared Gooden +200

Michal Oleksiejczuk -160 vs. Modestas Bukauskas +135

Omar Morales -195 vs. Shane Younger +165

Marc-Andre Barriault -120 vs. Abu Azaitar +100

UFC 260

Date: March 27, 2021

Location: UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Begin time: 8 pm EST (prelims) | 10 pm EST (Essential card)

Methods to watch: ESPN+ (foremost card)

Methods to watch prelims: FUBO TV (Join FREE TRIAL)

Final Combating Championship (UFC) lately put the ending touches on its UFC 260 pay-per-view (PPV) combat card, scheduled for this Sat. evening (March 27, 2021) on ESPN+ from contained in the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC 260 might be headlined by the heavyweight championship title combat pitting reigning 265-pound kingpin Stipe Miocic towards hulking knockout artist Francis Ngannou. Within the UFC 260 co-headliner, former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley seems to be to reestablish himself within the 170-pound division on the expense of streaking contender Vicente Luque.

Watch UFC 260 On ESPN+ Right here!

UFC continues its reside occasions schedule on March 27 in Las Vegas with the “Miocic vs. Ngannou 2”-led championship pay-per-view (PPV) headliner out there to stream RIGHT HERE — don’t miss a single second of face-punching motion!

265 lbs.: UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou

170 lbs.: Tyron Woodley vs. Vicente Luque

135 lbs.: Sean O’Malley vs. Thomas Almeida

125 lbs.: Miranda Maverick vs. Gillian Robertson

