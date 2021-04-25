‘MMA Streams Reddit’: Watch UFC 261 Free Live Streaming Platform – Film TMT

Usman vs Masvidal 2 free dwell stream: can the Nigerian Nightmare preserve his Welterweight title? UFC 261 free dwell stream: easy methods to watch Usman vs Masvidal 2 PPV totally free. Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal are headed for an enormous rematch at UFC 261 this Saturday, watched by some 15,000 MMA followers packed into Florida’s VyStar Veterans Memorial Enviornment. The ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ and ‘Gamebred’ share an exciting card with two feminine world title fights. The occasion is a $70 pay-per-view within the US however there are cheaper choices listed under. Right here’s easy methods to get a UFC 261 free dwell stream, from wherever on the earth.

Can 36-year-old US MMA star Jorge Masvidal snatch the welterweight crown from undefeated champ Kamaru Usman? We’ll discover out when the pair stage a rematch of their UFC 251 encounter on Struggle Island that noticed the Nigerian Nightmare earn a unanimous factors victory to maintain his belt.

“I’m simply to this point forward of those guys that I’m coming again round and I’m lapping them now,” a assured Usman informed reporters at this week’s weigh-in. “However after this one, we’ve to take a extremely onerous look and see what there’s on the market for me as a result of it’s not these guys. So whether or not it’s crossing over and doing one thing else or possibly strolling away, you by no means know.”

In the meantime, Masvidal is satisfied he can outclass his opponent this time round: “After I win the rematch, we undoubtedly will go for the trilogy,” Masvidal informed ESPN. ‘I can’t go down in historical past 1-1 with this particular person. It’s simply not going to occur… all my vitality is concentrated on breaking Usman’s face.” Yep, there’s undoubtedly some dangerous blood between these two.

A stellar undercard will set the scene for Usman vs Masvidal 2. Valentina Shevchenko will try a report fifth defence of her flyweight world title towards former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade, whereas China’s Zhang Weili makes her first octagon look in a yr when she faces Rose Namajunas. You should purchase tickets right here.

The principle card begins at 3am BST. Anybody within the UK with a BT Sport subscription can watch all of motion totally free together with the principle card. In any other case, right here’s easy methods to discover a UFC 261 free dwell stream from wherever on the earth.

UFC 261: easy methods to watch Usman vs Masvidal 2 totally free

MMA followers who’re fortunate sufficient to dwell in Italy, Germany, Austria or Spain can watch UFC 261 totally free.

It is because DAZN has the rights to broadcast UFC 261 dwell in chosen European international locations. Subscription to the streaming service prices round $20 per thirty days however new customers get pleasure from a FREE trial. Good to know, proper?

UFC 261 dwell stream wherever on the earth utilizing a VPN

Even when you’ve got subscribed to the related UFC 261 rights holders, you gained’t be capable to entry these streaming providers when outdoors your personal nation. The service will know your location based mostly in your IP handle, and can routinely block your entry.

US: UFC 261 dwell stream – Usman vs Masvidal 2

ESPN+ has the unique rights to broadcast UFC 261 within the States. It’s a pay-per-view occasion and prices $69.99. Ouch.

Keep in mind: German, Italian, Austrian and Spanish residents caught within the US can use a VPN to entry the DAZN free trial with out being blocked. We suggest ExpressVPN as a result of it comes with a 30-day money-back assure and 24/7 buyer assist.

It’s additionally value noting that new subscribers to ESPN+ get a much better deal. They’ll get a reduction bundle that features a yr’s ESPN+ subscription plus this weekend’s predominant card for under $89.98.

UK: UFC 261 dwell stream – Usman vs Masvidal 2

Excellent news: UFC 261 is NOT a pay-per-view occasion within the UK. Meaning you gained’t must shell out any additional money. You may watch the entire thing – prelims and predominant card – on BT Sport 1 and by way of the BT Sport app.

BT Sport prospects can obtain the BT Sport app on PS4, Xbox, Apple TV, NOW TV and Samsung Good TVs (2015 fashions onwards).

Protection of the prelims begins at 1am on the morning. The principle card begins at 3am and the headline combat – Usman vs Masvidal 2 – is due round 5am UK time.

Australia: UFC 261 dwell stream – Usman vs Masvidal 2

If you wish to watch UFC 261 in Australia, you’ll have to pay-per-view by way of Foxtel Essential Occasion.

It’ll value AU$54.95. Reside protection of the principle occasion card round 12pm AEST on Sunday twenty fifth April 2021, with Usman vs Masvidal 2 anticipated at 2pm AEST. Or you may watch the replay at any time when fits.

UFC 261 combat card

Essential card (from 3am UK / 10pm ET)

Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal (UFC Welterweight title)

Weili Zhang vs Rose Namajunas (co-main – UFC Ladies’s Strawweight title)

Valentina Shevchenko vs Jessica Andrade (UFC Ladies’s Flyweight title)

Uriah Corridor vs Chris Weidman (Middleweight)

Anthony Smith vs Jimmy Crute (Mild-heavyweight)

Prelims (from 1am UK / 8pm ET)

Alex Oliveira vs Randy Brown (Welterweight)

Dwight Grant vs Stefan Sekulic (Welterweight)

Karl Roberson vs Brendan Allen (Middleweight)

Pat Sabatini vs Tristan Connelly (Featherweight)

Early prelims (from 11pm UK / 6pm ET)

Danaa Batgerel vs Kevin Natividad (Bantamweight)

Rodrigo Vargas vs Zhu Rong (Light-weight)

Qileng Aori vs Jeff Molina (Flyweight)

Liang Na vs Ariane Carnelossi (Ladies Strawweight)

MMA Reddit streams: Up to now Reddit has confirmed to be a handy platform to stream MMA Pay-Per-View occasions dwell. However now, with elevated consciousness and stern actions taken towards piracy, does the free streaming platform nonetheless exist?

Why Did They Ban Reddit MMA Streams?

To be able to take a stand towards the worldwide piracy artists and defend the service of official broadcasters, Reddit eradicated each different supply that promised to ship free motion.

Reddit’s Stance on Copyright infringement:

Our coverage is to shut the accounts of customers, in acceptable circumstances, who’ve repeatedly been charged with copyright infringement. Typically a repeat infringement drawback is restricted to 1 person and we shut simply that person’s account. Different instances, the issue pervades a complete subreddit group and we shut the subreddit.

For individuals who don’t know, free streams are unlawful and people who present such service deceives the mass on the pretext of rendering uninterrupted provide. Ever questioned what they get in return?