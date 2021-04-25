MMA Streams Reddit: Where to Watch UFC 261 live free? – Film TMT

Three title fights happen on the UFC’s large upcoming providing, with Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal doing it yet another time for the previous’s welterweight championship in the primary occasion.

That headline bout has been dubbed “No Excuses” by the promotion. Usman retained his title towards Masvidal final 12 months, however the challenger was stepping in for Gilbert Burns at only one week’s discover. Now, each males are totally ready and locked on to 1 one other, guaranteeing a particularly intriguing conflict.

Supporting the massive battle are two extra mouthwatering championship collisions. It’s Zhang Weili vs. Rose Namajunas for Weili’s girls’s strawweight belt, whereas Valentina Shevchenko defends her flyweight title towards Jéssica Andrade. Both bout may simply steal the present.

Right here is every little thing you want to find out about UFC 261: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal 2.

Date: Sunday, Apr. 25

Preliminary card: 12:00am CET

Fundamental card : 4:00am CET

Fundamental occasion (approx): 6:15am CET

UFC 261: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal 2 takes place on Saturday in america, however for battle followers in central Europe the prelims will begin from the stroke of midnight. The highest 5 fights comprise the primary card, which begins at 4am CET, whereas Usman and Masvidal’s cagewalks are estimated for round 6:15 on Sunday morning.

WHERE IS UFC 261?

The cardboard might be held on the VyStar Veterans Memorial Area in Jacksonville, Florida. This would be the first UFC occasion in america since UFC 248 in March 2020 {that a} full capability might be inside a facility. Usman and Masvidal compete on the venue for the primary time.

KAMARU USMAN RECORD AND BIO

Nationality : Nigerian

Born : Might 11, 1987

Top : 6-0

Attain : 76 inches

Complete fights : 19

Document : 18-1

JORGE MASVIDAL RECORD AND BIO

Nationality: American

Born: Nov. 12, 1984

Top: 5-11

Attain: 74″

Complete fights: 49

Document: 35-14

UFC 261 FIGHT CARD

Fundamental Card

Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Jorge Masvidal 2 for Usman’s Welterweight title

Zhang Weili (c) vs. Rose Namajunas for Weili’s Ladies’s Strawweight title

Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Jéssica Andrade for Shevchenko’s Ladies’s Flyweight title

Uriah Corridor vs. Chris Weidman 2; Middleweight

Anthony Smith vs. Jimmy Crute; Gentle Heavyweight

Preliminary Card