[‘MMA”]Bader vs Machida 2 Live Bellator 256 Free Stream Reddit – Film Daily

Bader vs Machida 2 Bellator MMA Live Stream returns on Friday night with Bellator 256, Free Reddit from the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Former Bellator light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader will meet Lyoto Machida in a five-round Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix quarter final bout in the night’s main event. The two men met once previously under the UFC banner with Machida coming out on top back in 2012.

Event: Bellator 256: “Bader vs. Machida 2”

Date: Fri., Apr. 9, 2021

Location: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

How To Watch: Showtime

Bellator 256 Main Event:

205 lbs.: Ryan Bader (27-6, 1 NC) vs. Lyoto Machida (26-10)

Bellator 256 Main Card (9 p.m. ET):

125 lbs.: Liz Carmouche (14-7) vs Vanessa Porto (22-8)

145 lbs .: Cat Zingano (11-4) vs. Olivia Parker (4-1)

145 lbs.: Adam Borics (16-1) vs. Jeremy Kennedy (16-2)

155 lbs.: Goiti Yamauchi (25-4) vs. Dan Moret (14-6)

Early weigh-ins for the event took place at 9 a.m. ET today, followed by ceremonial weigh-ins at 1 p.m. ET. That stream can be viewed above.

Does Bader Exact His Revenge at Bellator 256?

Ryan Bader and Lyoto Machida first fought at UFC on FOX 4 on August 4, 2012, with Machida winning by second-round TKO. Since then, both men have gone their own ways, with Bader becoming a champ-champ in Bellator while Machida has had mixed results since losing his UFC light heavyweight title back in 2010.

Complete Bellator 256 weigh-in results below:

Main Card (Showtime, 9 p.m. ET)

Ryan Bader (205) vs. Lyoto Machida (204.6)

Liz Carmouche (125.4) vs. Vanessa Porto (126)

Adam Borics (145.8) vs. Jeremy Kennedy (145.7)

Cat Zingano (145.2) vs. Olivia Parker (145.4)

Goiti Yamauchi (155.8) vs. Dan Moret (155.6)

Preliminary Card (MyMMANews.com, 6 p.m. ET)

Nathan Ghareeb (143.8) vs. Cody Law (145.2)

Talita Nogueira (146) vs. Jessica Borga (145.2)

Diana Avsaragova (125.8) vs. Tara Graff (125.2)

Cass Bell (135.6) vs. Jornel Lugo (135)

Nainoa Dung (155.9) vs. Izzy William (156)

Dalton Rosta (185.5) vs. Tony Johnson (185.2)

Jaylon Bates (136) vs. Jeffrey Glossner (137.8)*

John Douma (135.4) vs. Will Smith (134.6)

In the fight, there is no question what Bader’s game plan will be and that will wrestle Machida early and often. The Brazilian is known for his karate striking style, which could pose some problems for Bader if he can’t take the former UFC champ down.

Bader vs Machida Stats

I don’t expect this fight to be very competitive at all. Bader should be able to take Machida down at will and I also worry about Machida’s cardio to go five rounds as he hasn’t fought a five-round fight since 2018.

Although Bader does have KO power and is a good striker, I don’t think he will want to stand and trade with Machida. He was caught trading with Nemkov in his last fight and got knocked out. In the grand Prix as well, you have to remain healthy, and Bader knows that after going through the heavyweight grand Prix.

I expect Bader to just wrestle Machida early and often and eventually earn a ground and pound TKO in the middle rounds of the fight.

Does Carmouche Earn a Title Shot With a Win?

Liz Carmouche made good of her Bellator debut as she submitted DeAnna Bennett in the third round after she was surprisingly released from the UFC after she lost a decision to Valentina Shevchenko for the UFC flyweight title. Vanessa Porto, meanwhile, is set for her Bellator debut after fighting in Invicta FC and becoming the flyweight champ.

There is no doubt this should be a number one contender fight at flyweight, with the winner facing Julianna Velasquez. Carmouche has some name value, but Porto finally gets a shot in a major promotion.

In the fight, I expect Carmouche to be able to outstrike Porto and then go in for a takedown and just control the 37-year-old on the ground. Carmouche is better everywhere and will mix in her striking and grappling to win a clear-cut decision.

Other Bellator 256 Picks:

Jeremy Kennedy (-120): This is a phenomenal fight, but I think Kennedy’s wrestling will be the difference as he will earn a decision win. Cat Zanoano (-770) : This is a total mismatch, and Zingano should be able to take Parker down at will and either submit her or ground and pound TKO.

Final Word Bader vs Machida 2

Lyoto Carvalho Machida is a Brazilian professional mixed martial artist and karateka, currently signed with Bellator MMA, competing in the Light heavyweight division.