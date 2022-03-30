Mo Salah misses out on World Cup with Egypt after new penalty trauma against Senegal. world cup preliminary round

There was a Senegal-Egypt clash between Liverpool stars Sadio Mane and Mo Salah.
Egypt defended a 1–0 lead from the first leg, but played a bonus
Lost in 3 minutes tonight. Villarreal’s striker said Dia called A. scored on
corner kick.
Both the teams came back on equal footing. Salah had to leave his room with Egypt, but it was mainly Senegal who were looking for a second goal.
No more goals scored in regular time, even in overtime
Egypt and Senegal will no longer allow the net to vibrate.
The penalty kick should be decisive, just like in the Africa Cup final.
Then Senegal took the lead against Egypt.
After a series of penalty misses (Advice – laser attack – miss), the 5th penalty kick went in first.
Senegal then remained clear, with Egypt missing 1 more time with Mustafa Mohamed. Mane kicked in the deciding eleven meters (3-2).
No World Cup for Salah and his followers, but for his Liverpool brother…
