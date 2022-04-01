Moana Jackson – A Scholar and a Gentleman

Pacific Jackson, October 10, 1945 – March 31, 2022

Moana Jackson was a quietly spoken intellectual and Māori leader who challenged the Crown with her sharp writing and analysis. But he was also a kind and generous man who cared deeply for his people. Aaron Smalley reflects on a life that will keep on giving.

When I first got to know Moana Jackson, I was attracted to her immense intelligence and gentle demeanor. But what often struck me as strange was that he always wanted to know what I thought. He once sent me a draft of something he had written and asked for my opinion. I felt like Eric Clapton was asking me to learn guitar. It seemed absurd.

It was really absurd how long it took me to realize that Jackson’s interest in the ideas of others was one of the things that…