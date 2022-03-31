Moana Jackson inspires us to keep fighting

Lawyer and criminal justice reform leader Julia Whipooty on what it means to Maori intellectual Moana Jackson, who passed away this week.

My first thought is for his whānau. In his generosity to all of us, he has belonged to all of us at Te Ao Māori and Te Ao Pakeha. He has been our uncle, our Rangtira who was so inspiring. His time with all of us is also time away from his Whana. I just want to acknowledge them, to share them with us, to capture them. And holding him forever, till his last breath.

I know he was still working till his death. Because what inspires him – his greatest gift to me and I think many of us – is his love for our people. And he loved us until he was gone and he still loves us because of the gift that he is…