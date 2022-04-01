Moana Jackson’s dying wish to speak on Marai for women

A major change in protocol has been requested as a final will by Māori law expert Dr. Moana Jackson.

He asked that women be able to take their place on the speaking bench, known as the pepe of the mare, a role usually reserved for men.

Māori lawyer and friend Annette Sykes was among those who requested that he be able to stand.

“His mother used to speak in papaya as a child and he wants to bring whokaro” [idea] back,” Sikes said.

“For what reason that tikanga has been suppressed in churches and courts and in many places on the basis of patriarchal practices.”

Last night local Hapu members of Matahivi Mara met to discuss the request and agreed to support it.

“The female ancestors of these sub-tribes were speakers on the Mare, so the people of Hapu, …