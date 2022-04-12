Moana Pasifika Player Rating Vs Hurricanes

6:46 am, 12 April 2022

Moana Pacifica traveled to Wellington to play the Hurricanes on Tuesday night for Super Rugby Pacific, Moana Pacifica’s second game in four days in their grueling catch-up schedule.

Veteran playwright Christian Lille’Ifano was named as captain of Moana Pasifica, with injuries and squad rotations in the absence of the injured Sekop Kepu.

The Hurricanes got off to a strong start out of the gate with three tries in the first half. Moana Pasifika tried her own but it was clear that the guest side lacked urgency and energy. The streak continued in the second half, as Moana Pacifica was forced to defend for the length of the match and struggled to get her hands on the ball. Despite another try…