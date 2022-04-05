Mobile phone data used in violation of EU law, court rules in Graham Dwyer case

Convicted killer Graham Dwyer has won a significant victory in Europe’s top court in his challenge related to phone metadata evidence.

The European Court of Justice today upheld Dwyer’s challenge to the legality of Ireland’s mobile phone data regime set out in a 2011 law.

In a ruling with potentially significant adverse implications for the fight against serious crime in Ireland and across Europe, the court held that European law precludes national legislation allowing the general and indiscriminate retention of phone metadata for the prevention of serious crime.