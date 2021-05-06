LATEST

Mobile telecoms software company Anam acquired by tech unicorn – The Irish Times

Mobile telecoms software company Anam Technologies has been acquired by Croatian tech unicorn Infobip in a multimillion-euro deal.

Anam has developed technology that filters billions of messages on behalf of more than 80 mobile operators for over 600 million customers across the world.

It helps operators increase revenue per user by reducing the amount of spam in their networks, The company, which employs about 50 people, has previously secured major contracts with leading operators such as Deutsche Telekom, Digicel, HGC, Orange, Tele2 Russia and Telenor.

“This announcement is very exciting, and a validation of how important mobile messaging has become in today’s ever growing digital environment. A key part of the messaging ecosystem is the security and integrity of the mobile networks. For the industry to continue growing, the messaging channel need to be free from spam and fraud and the mobile operators, enterprises and subscribers position protected,” said Anam chief executive Darragh Kelly.

Balkans start-up

The buyer Infobip is the first billion-dollar start-up to emerge from the Balkans. Headquartered in London, the company is behind a cloud communications platform for businesses. Infobip processes more than 14 billion monthly customer interactions across the full range of communication channels, in more than 190 countries around the globe. Its clients include Vodafone and Uber.

Last year it secured over $200 million (€166 million) in an investment led by One Equity Partners in a deal that valued it at over $1 billion.

Infobip, which is preparing to launch an initial public offering in New York as early as 2023, said that following completion of the deal, the combined companies will be able to provide technical solutions to more than 700 mobile operators globally.

“This acquisition brings two best in class messaging companies together to deliver this. When both companies’ products are combined it makes the joint offering a rare and exceptional mobile operator proposition,” added Mr Kelly.

