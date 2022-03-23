LATEST Moderna is planning to get COVID-19 vaccine authorized for children under 6 : NPR By themiracletechcrew Posted on March 23, 2022 A Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is prepared during a pop-up vaccine clinic at Christo Ray Church in East Austin on July 24, 2021. Michael Minasi/Kuta hide caption toggle caption Michael Minasi/Kuta , Read Full News Related Items: Click to comment Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website