Moderna says its low-dose COVID-19 shots work for chiledren under 6

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is in the works for infants, toddlers and preschoolers, the company announced Wednesday — and if regulators agree it could mean a chance to finally start vaccinating the youngest children by summer.

Moderna said in the coming weeks it would ask regulators in the US and Europe to authorize two small-dose shots for youth under the age of 6. The company wants to approve larger-dose shots for older children and teens in the US.

18 million children under the age of 5 in the country are the only age group not yet eligible for vaccination. Competitive Pfizer currently offers kid-sized…