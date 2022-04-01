Moeen Ali’s leadership skill is significant for CSK squad, says Deep Dasgupta

Reigning champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings, were completely outplayed by Kolkata Knight Riders in the first match of the 2022 edition. Now, in a positive development for the Men in Yellow, their star all-rounder, Moeen Ali, is available for selection for the rest of the tournament. The Englishman played a massive role in guiding his side to glory last season with his impactful performances with both, bat and ball.

The 34-year-old amassed 357 runs at an average of 25.50, and a blistering strike rate of 137.50 in the last edition of the tournament. The veteran all-rounder earned a surprise promotion, after being sent out to the middle at…