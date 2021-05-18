Moglix 13th unicorn in India this year

Moglix was founded by IIT Kanpur alumnus Rahul Garg, who previously served as the head of the ad exchange at Google Asia. “We started six years ago with a firm belief in the untapped potential of the Indian manufacturing sector. We had the confidence of giants like Ratan Tata, and a mission to enable the creation of a $ 1 trillion manufacturing economy in India. Today, as we enter the next phase of our development, we feel that this financing milestone is a testament to our journey of innovation and disruption, ”said Rahul Garg, according to Moneycontrol.

Moglix is ​​an Asia-based e-commerce company, particularly keen on B2B procurement of MRO, security, electricals, lighting, cleaning and housekeeping, office stationery and supplies, power tools and many other industry essentials. is. Firm’s website.

The Indian Industrial Business-to-Business (B2B) marketplace Mogulix has managed to raise $ 120 million in its latest round of financial funding. With this, the company’s total valuation has reached $ 1 billion, making it the 13th Indian firm to achieve Unicorn status in 2021.

The six-year-old startup reached the $ 1 billion valuation mark after funding its latest Series-E round. Investments in the firm were led by Falcon Edge Capital and Harvard Management Company (HMC). Existing investors such as Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital India and Venture Highway were also participants in the Series-E round of funding. After the last round of funding in 2019, the firm was valued at between $ 250–300 million.

“In these unprecedented times, we have pledged our support and disruptive thinking to help solve the challenge of effective delivery and sharing of oxygen concentrations covering more than 1 million people in the country. Globally, we have been instrumental in this and the past year as well. Streamlining the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) supply-chain and distribution in 20+ countries ”.