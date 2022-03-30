Mohamed Salah misses on penalty, Lazarus misses Egypt, Sadio Mane scores penalties for Senegal, Cameroon, Algeria

Liverpool star Sadio Mane converted a shoot-out penalty on Tuesday to cost African champions Senegal Egypt the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco and Tunisia also secured their places in the finals in a frantic night of play-off action.

Senegal won the second leg of the African play-off at Diamandio 1–0, thanks to a fourth-minute goal from Boule Dia and the teams drew 1–1 on aggregate after extra time.

As in last month’s Africa Cup of Nations final, Mane was tasked with taking the crucial fifth Senegalese kick and once again…